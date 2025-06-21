Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flags social media ‘onslaught’ prior to polls

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that altogether 5,000 social media accounts have become active in the past month trying to “vitiate” the atmosphere ahead of 2026 elections.

Claiming the forensic analysis of 2,092 Facebook accounts, Sarma told the media in Guwahati that these accounts, originating from 47 countries, with the highest numbers from Bangladesh and Pakistan, have been focusing exclusively on the activities of a particular Assam Congress leader and the party’s state unit pages over the past month.

“It is surprising that they do not comment on or like posts by Rahul Gandhi or even the Indian National Congress. They are only focused on a particular leader and the Assam Congress,” Sarma said.

Besides Assam, they post Islamic fundamentalist content, including pro-Palestine, Iran and Bangladesh’s chief advisor Muhammad Yunus.

Though the chief minister did not name the leader, he appeared to be referring to Gaurav Gogoi, who was appointed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president in last week of May.

“These requires a detailed forensic examination to get more details,” the chief minister told the media, reading out the names of few social media users from Pakistan

and Bangladesh.

“It shows fundamentalists elements have entered Assam prior to Assam elections and have become active. This kind of onslaught was not seen before... They are mostly from Pakistan and Bangladesh,” Sarma said.

Assam has its state elections in April-May next year.