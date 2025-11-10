Assam Cabinet approves polygamy ban, offenders face up to seven years in prison

Assam is set to criminalise polygamy, with the state cabinet approving a Bill on Sunday that could send offenders to prison for up to seven years.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the legislation will have exceptions for Sixth Schedule areas but makes clear that polygamy will no longer be tolerated.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Assam cabinet today approved a Bill to ban polygamy. The Bill will be called 'The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025'. It will be tabled in the assembly on November 25," Sarma said.

Also Read Over 600 families face eviction as Assam clears 376 acres of forest land in Goalpara

Convicted individuals will face rigorous imprisonment of up to seven years. To support victims, the government will also establish a fund to provide financial assistance to women affected by polygamy.

"We have also decided to create a fund to give compensation to the victim women. The government will help with financial support in the required cases so that no woman faces hardship in her life," Sarma added.