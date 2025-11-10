MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 10 November 2025

Assam Cabinet approves polygamy ban, offenders face up to seven years in prison

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the legislation will have exceptions for Sixth Schedule areas but makes clear that polygamy will no longer be tolerated

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 10.11.25, 12:03 AM
Himanta Biswa Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma PTI

Assam is set to criminalise polygamy, with the state cabinet approving a Bill on Sunday that could send offenders to prison for up to seven years.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the legislation will have exceptions for Sixth Schedule areas but makes clear that polygamy will no longer be tolerated.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Assam cabinet today approved a Bill to ban polygamy. The Bill will be called 'The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025'. It will be tabled in the assembly on November 25," Sarma said.

Also Read

Convicted individuals will face rigorous imprisonment of up to seven years. To support victims, the government will also establish a fund to provide financial assistance to women affected by polygamy.

"We have also decided to create a fund to give compensation to the victim women. The government will help with financial support in the required cases so that no woman faces hardship in her life," Sarma added.

RELATED TOPICS

Cabinet Prison
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Smog chokes Delhi as air quality hits season’s worst, AQI peaks at 391

At 4 pm, the AQI stood at 370, deep in the 'red zone', data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed
Shashi Tharoor
Quote left Quote right

Reducing Advani's long years of service to one episode, however significant, is unfair

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT