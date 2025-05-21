Assam braces for flash floods amid rainfall alert, Guwahati faces waterlogging risk

Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued inclement weather over Assam for the next 2–3 days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across parts of the state, prompting the state administration to activate its emergency response systems.

According to the rainfall data recorded on Tuesday by IMD and shared by the Assam State Disaster Management authority (ASDMA) on Tuesday, several locations in and around Guwahati have already received substantial precipitation — including 112.5mm at the Guwahati AWS station, 115mm at AAU-HRS, 110mm at Mirza Circle Office, and 100mm at IASST-Kamrup.

“These figures indicate widespread and intense rainfall activity that is likely to persist. The weather pattern suggests that both western and southern parts of Assam are likely to witness more intense rainfall episodes over the coming days, potentially reaching up to 200mm in isolated locations,” the ASDMA said.

In Guwahati city, continued downpours could aggravate waterlogging, slow vehicular movement and increase the risk of tree falls and localised landslides in vulnerable pockets.

Several ministers, including Jayanta Malla Baruah, Pijush Hazarika and Keshab Mahanta, undertook visits to flood and erosion-prone areas.

Baruah saw to the eviction of the “Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development” in the Silsako region, a move aimed at easing the city’s flash flood woes.

In a post on X, Baruah said: “ Inspected the first phase of the eviction and relocation process of the ‘Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development’ today, as part of the ongoing drive to clear government and private institutions from the Silsako area, which is an essential step towards permanently resolving Guwahati’s artificial flood problem.”