IIT Guwahati department of chemistry develops low-cost cyanide sensor

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed a fluorescent sensor capable of detecting cyanide in water and human cells using a basic ultraviolet (UV) light source.

Led by Prof G. Krishnamoorthy of the department of chemistry, the team’s sensor has shown effective results not only in laboratory settings but also in real-world samples like river water and breast cancer cells. It can also be used with paper strips, making it

highly suitable for field applications.

The innovation promises a cost-effective, rapid and reliable method for cyanide detection across environmental, medical, and industrial domains, the institute said in a statement.

Cyanide, a highly toxic compound, is widely used in industries including synthetic fibre production, metal cleaning, electroplating, and gold mining. Improper disposal often leads to its release into the environment, contaminating soil and water. Consumption of such contaminated water can disrupt oxygen supply in the human body, leading to severe health complications or even death.

“What sets this sensor apart is its versatility,” said Prof Krishnamoorthy, an expert in molecular fluorescence and spectroscopy. “It works effectively in river and tap water with an

accuracy of 75–93%, and can be embedded into paper strips for portable testing. It is also effective in live cell imaging, showing promise for environmental and forensic applications.”