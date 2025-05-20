Nagaland to map migrant youths: Mon police launch crises aid via community collaboration

A district in Nagaland has launched an initiative to ensure the safety and well-being of youths working or studying outside the northeastern state by maintaining their updated records, enabling timely intervention during crises.

Launched by the Mon district police on May 17, the “Youth Migration Monitoring & Safety” programme — also known as the Mon Migration Trail — is a proactive and inclusive safety net. It is a collaborative effort involving the police, village councils, church leaders and community organisations to extend support to distressed youths.

Sharing the vision behind the initiative, Mon superintendent of police Kanchan Kumar Kandpal said the district has long witnessed a steady stream of youth migrating in search of better opportunities. While many succeed, others often land in distressing situations such as being underpaid, defrauded, or subjected to abuse. These cases often go unreported due to the lack of a formal tracking mechanism.

Mon is one of the 17 districts of Nagaland.

“By collaborating with village councils, church leaders, and community organisations, the system will maintain updated records of individuals who have migrated, including details of their destination, occupation, and the agent or reference who facilitated their departure,” said an official statement issued on Monday. This information will be securely stored in the office of the superintendent of police and accessed only by authorised personnel, it added.

Rajya Sabha member S. Phangnon Konyak, who launched the programme, lauded it as a “timely and much-needed intervention” for the youth of the region. She highlighted the challenges faced by young individuals migrating out of the state and emphasised the need for “compassionate, community-based solutions.”

Mon deputy commissioner Wennyei Konyak urged all stakeholders — particularly village leaders and civil society groups — to actively contribute to the initiative’s success. He stressed the importance of keeping the database current and using it to extend timely support to those in need, while assuring that the district administration would continue to provide full support to the “landmark” effort.

The plight of students and workers based outside the state had come into sharp focus during the Covid-19 pandemic, when many found themselves stranded without support. Several state governments, including the BJP-led government in Assam, had reached out with financial and logistical assistance during the lockdown.