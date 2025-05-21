Scribes call for media blackout: Journalists, civil societies raise doubts about who governs Manipur

A controversy erupted in Manipur on Tuesday after security forces allegedly instructed that the words “Manipur State Transport (MST)” be concealed on a state-run bus carrying journalists to the Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul district.

The incident took place at the Gwaltabi checkpoint in Imphal East, around 25km from Imphal city. A video of the MST signage being covered with white paper went viral, sparking protests from Imphal-based journalists and condemnation from the Meitei civil society group Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (Cocomi), which said the act “represents a gross violation of the state’s dignity and sovereign administrative authority”.

Journalists held an emergency meeting and submitted a memorandum to governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, demanding a probe into the incident. The All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and Editors Guild Manipur (EGM) called the act an attack on press freedom and governance, especially given “the state-backed nature of the journey”.

The memorandum read: “This incident triggered serious concerns ... about who governs the state — the elected government or Central security forces?”

A 20-member media team was travelling to Ukhrul to cover the state-run Shirui Lily Festival when they were stopped at Gwaltabi by the 4 Mahar Regiment, who allegedly asked them to hide the words “Manipur State Transport” on the bus. Though the journalists initially complied to avoid any delay, several negotiations and utter confusion led to major time loss. They eventually decided to return to Imphal and arrange their own transport.

The Manipur police had assured adequate security for those attending the festival following a threat issued by “an unknown organisation” warning members of the Meitei community “against entering or crossing Kuki-inhabited areas” for the festival.

Despite the incident, a resident from Ukhrul told The Telegraph that “30 per cent of the turnout at the inaugural function were Meiteis,” who travelled by road and air — a rare occurrence since the May 2023 ethnic conflict that split the state along Meitei and Kuki-Zo lines. Meiteis had to cross an 8km stretch of Kuki-Zo areas to reach Ukhrul.

The AMWJU and EGM have announced a pen-down strike on May 21 and a boycott of all government-related news, including coverage of state and central forces.