Arunachal school hostel gutted in fire, Class III boy killed, three injured

Army, locals rescue 35 students trapped in Shi-Yomi hostel blaze; probe ordered

Umanand Jaiswal Published 25.08.25, 07:29 AM
The fire-ravaged hostel building in Shi-Yomi district, Arunachal Pradesh, on Sunday

A Class III student lost his life while three boarders were injured in a fire that broke out on Sunday at the boys’ hostel of a residential school in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district, bordering China.

State education minister Pasang Dorjee Sona said the fire occurred between 1am and 2am “due to a short circuit”.

The fire trapped 35 students of the Papikrong Government Residential School. School authorities along with the local residents rescued the students and informed the nearby army post for assistance, an army statement said. Army personnel with a medical team reached the school and joined the rescue efforts.

The deceased was identified as Tashi Jempe, 10. Lukhi Pujen, 8, Tanu Pujen, 9, and Tayi Pujen, 11, were injured. They are undergoing treatment at the Zonal General Hospital in Aalo, West Siang.

“The hostel has been completely damaged in the fire,” the education minister said in a post on X, instructing the district and the school administration “to carry out a thorough investigation and to provide immediate support to the affected students and their families”.

The state government will also extend all necessary relief and assistance for the victims and their families, the minister said.

