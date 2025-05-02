Amit Shah dedicates road in New Delhi after Bodofa Upendranath Brahma, unveils statue

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday dedicated a road in New Delhi after Bodofa Upendranath Brahma and unveiled the Bodo leader’s statue, coinciding with his 35th death anniversary.

Shah said: “Bodofa Upendranath Brahma ji dedicated his entire life to the progress of the Bodo community in Assam. It is a matter of immense joy that today his statue is being unveiled and a road is being dedicated in his honour in New Delhi.”

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it was his privilege to join the Union home minister “to unveil the statue of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma and dedicate a prominent road to honour the great son of Assam”.

Brahma (March 31, 1956-May 1, 1990) was a student leader whose mantra for the Bodoland movement was “live and let live”.

Once a hotbed of insurgency, the Bodoland Territorial Council has been peaceful since the peace agreement was signed on January 27, 2020.