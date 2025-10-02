9 Assam workers killed in scaffold collapse at Tamil Nadu power project

Nine construction workers from Assam were killed when a scaffolding at a power project site collapsed in Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

In a post on X, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said they were killed while “carrying out construction work for the extension of the North Chennai Thermal Power Station”.

“Four of the victims were from Karbi Anglong district and five from Hojai district,” Sarma said in an X post.

Offering his condolences to the affected families, Sarma added: “We are coordinating with authorities in Tamil Nadu to bring back their mortal remains at the earliest.”

The deceased workers were Munna Kemprai, Sorbojit Thausen, Phaibit Fanglu, Bidayum Porbosa, Paban Sorong, Prayanto Sorong, Suman Kharikap, Dimaraj Thousen and Dipak Raijung.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M.K. Stalin, condoling the deaths, has announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased, and has also initiated steps for sending the mortal remains to Assam at the earliest, reports from Chennai said.

Media reports suggest the deaths occurred because of the collapse of the scaffolding at the Ennore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) thermal power project on Tuesday. A worker was also injured in the mishap.

Prime Minister, in a post on X by the PMO, said he was “saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured”.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” Modi said.

Tamil Nadu Congress president K. Selvaperunthagai also expressed grief over the demise of the nine people. He called for rigorous safety measures to prevent such incidents in future.

A case has been registered against the contractor in connection with the accident, according to PTI.