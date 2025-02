An earthquake measuring 5.0 magnitude rocked Morigaon district in Assam at 2:25 a.m on Thursday.

Tremors felt in Bangladesh, China, Bhutan, Guwahati and other parts of Assam.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake struck at a depth of 16 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 5.0, On: 27/02/2025 02:25:40 IST, Lat: 26.28 N, Long: 92.24 E, Depth: 16 Km, Location: Morigaon, Assam," the NCS said on X.