4 shot dead by gunmen in Manipur’s Churachandpur, police launch probe

Four persons were killed by unidentified gunmen in Churachandpur district of strife-hit Manipur on Monday afternoon.

A suo motu case has been registered under Section 103/3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25(1-C) of the Arms Act against unknown armed miscreants.

The deceased have been identified as Thenkhothang Haokip alias Thahpi, 48, Lengouhao, 35, Seikhogin, 34, and Phalhing, 72.

The incident took place around 7km from Churachandpur town, a Kuki-Zo majority area.

According to police, all except Phalhing — a woman — were travelling in a Hyundai car when they were ambushed by armed assailants at around 1.05pm at K Mongjang village. The car was riddled with bullets. Phalhing’s body was found lying nearby.

Reports from Manipur suggest one of the deceased, Thangboi Haokip alias Thahpi, is reportedly the deputy commander-in-chief of the Kuki National Army (KNA). However, official confirmation and details are awaited.

Peace talks

Three prominent civil society groups from Manipur conveyed to the Centre on Monday that the territorial integrity of Manipur must be maintained and sought urgent steps for the rehabilitation of ethnic violence-hit people and ensuring security for the farmers who have land in the peripheral areas of the Imphal valley, sources said.

A 19-member delegation comprising members of the three groups — Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (Cocomi), All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) and Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) — held a meeting with four representatives of the ministry of home affairs (MHA), led by adviser A.K. Mishra.