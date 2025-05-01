MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
21 MLAs write to PM Narendra Modi demanding government restoration in Manipur

The signatories belong to the BJP, the NPF and the NPP, but do not include former chief minister N. Biren Singh or any members of his cabinet, sources said

Umanand Jaiswal Published 01.05.25, 05:51 AM
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi File picture 

Twenty-one Manipur MLAs have have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah separately, urging them to install a popular government in the state “in the interest of the people” at the earliest.

The signatories belong to the BJP, the NPF and the NPP, but do not include former chief minister N. Biren Singh or any members of his cabinet, sources said.

Singh had resigned in February following growing resentment within the BJP over his handling of the ongoing ethnic conflict. President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13.

In their letter to Shah, the MLAs said that although President’s Rule was initially welcomed by the people with “lots of hopes and expectations”, there has since been “no visible actions to bring peace and normalcy” to the state.

They highlighted a “strong apprehension among the common people” about the possible resumption of violence, citing the opposition of several civil society organisations (CSOs) to the imposition of President’s Rule.

These CSOs have allegedly begun organising public rallies and street-corner meetings, accusing the ruling MLAs of not staking claim to form a government and blaming them for the Centre’s intervention.

“In light of the above facts and circumstances, we feel that installation of a popular government is the only means to bring peace and normalcy in Manipur,” the joint letter stated.

Security review meet

Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday chaired a security review meeting at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to assess the law and order situation in the
strife-hit state.

