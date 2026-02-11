Quick-commerce revolution arrives in Santragachi near Kolkata before ‘development’

I live in the Republic of Santragachi, where even quick commerce arrives late.

It is probably the crawling traffic, or the never-ending flyover work, or the weekly repair of the mighty Vidyasagar Setu — there is something that makes this small town where I grew up, and still live, hard to reach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Representative Image (Shutterstock)

Ask Zepto. They took years to land in my hometown in Howrah from Kolkata, which is right across the bridge.

But Santragachi isn’t unimportant. It hosts a railway junction and sits close to Kona Expressway — a crucial connector linking Kolkata to districts and national highways.

So, why the lack of sync with Kolkata, I wonder.

Blinkit delivery valet (Amit Datta)

Back in 2021, Blinkit (then Grofers) and other quick-commerce platforms reshaped urban routine and lifestyle across Kolkata and larger parts of Howrah. But for us Santragachi-nibashis, getting groceries still required us to step out — which is not something you would want to do in my town by the way — and get stuff from shops.

Forget grocery, my friends could not get a cake delivered to my house at midnight on my birthday. Now, take that for a geographical challenge.

But there was a ray of hope in September 2025. Something changed. Zepto entered the development-parched land of Santragachi. And Blinkit couldn’t stay away for too long.

Remember when Thor regains control of Mjolnir and screams, “I am still worthy!”. Getting the first Zepto order delivered at my doorstep was my “I am worthy” moment.

When I received the parcel, I broke into a dance around the house — as if I had conquered an unfathomable dream.

Congestion on Santragachi bridge (Soumyajit Dey)

Though it took them over four years, quick-commerce did happen in Santragachi — something this town never anticipated. Groceries now line my kitchen countertops, my cats never miss their meals, and Dettol and phenyl bottles get timely refills.

But the dream comes to an end the moment I step out of my house.

The town continues to breathe smoke and dust. Vehicles remain parked haphazardly everywhere, the surroundings echo with cacophonous horns and the shouts of impatient commuters.

Quick commerce may have brought groceries to our doorstep, but the long-planned, underconstruction Santragachi flyover — once promised to make everyday life easier — continues to haunt us.

As the construction work continues, roads remain blocked, and traffic crawls. Office-goers wait and palpitate, students go anxious to reach their institutes on time, while those travelling long distances from Midnapore or Burdwan for hospital visits brave overcrowded buses. Ambulances keep blaring their sirens, yet remain unheard in the daily congestion.

Construction work in progress (Soumyajit Dey)

Every once in a while, on my way back from work, I stop to ask traffic constables about the progress of the construction — how long will it take to be over? In return, all I receive is a sarcastic grunt.

The construction work began in the month of June in 2024. It has already been one year and eight months, and we are still waiting.

I live in the Republic of Santragachi, where life is chaotic, roads congested, and air polluted. But at least now I get groceries delivered to my doorstep.