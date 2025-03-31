Early birds pluck the berries at Dhakuria Lake

Every morning, Dhakuria Lake (Rabindra Sarobar) comes alive with the rhythmic sound of joggers’ feet, the chatter of walkers, and — unexpectedly — the rustle of leaves and branches. Amidst their usual fitness routine, some walkers have discovered a sweet little perk: mulberries hanging temptingly from the trees. Who needs an energy bar when nature is offering a free, juicy snack? From casual strollers to serious runners, many can’t resist reaching up, plucking a berry (or ten), and popping them in their mouths — turning their fitness routine into an impromptu fruit buffet. After watching a few seasoned foragers expertly spot the ripest ones, My Kolkata, too, got a taste of Dhakuria’s unexpected morning delight.

Red mulberries have a sharp, sour taste; while the black ones are deliciously sweet

What started as an innocent mid-walk snack had quickly escalated into a full-fledged foraging operation. Despite the Lake’s plastic-free rule, some walkers had stealthily slipped in plastic bags, determined to carry home more than just a handful of these juicy mulberries. A few even had the foresight to bring cloth bags for a well-planned heist.

A morning walker during a mulberry pit stop

But there was a problem — easy-to-reach branches had already been stripped off. The real treasure lay higher up, out of arm’s reach. That’s when teamwork came into play. A few daring ones climbed onto their friends’ shoulders, while others were lifted up by the waist as high as they could, to reach the top branches. A few ambitious foragers even attempted climbing the trees, but a stern look from fellow walkers quickly brought them back to solid ground.

Mulberry enthusiasm taken a little too far

Of course, before diving headfirst into this unexpected breakfast, there was a moment of doubt. Was it actually safe to eat these berries? A quick Google search reassured us — “Mulberries are edible and packed with nutrients, but avoid eating unripe ones in large quantities as they may cause mild stomach discomfort.”

The trees at Dhakuria Lake offer you two kinds of mulberries. The red ones had a sharp, sour punch, while the black ones were deliciously sweet. The green, unripe ones were left untouched — to be harvested in the following days.

Freshly plucked and packed for jam

For some, this wasn’t just about instant gratification. A group of enthusiastic walkers revealed that they weren’t just eating the berries, but taking them home to make a jam! “We discovered this a few days back. These are falling off the tree and getting wasted. So we decided to take some home. In Bengali it is called tut,” one of them said, proudly holding up a nearly full bag.

Mulberries have a special place in India’s fruit scene. Apart from the red and black varieties, India is also home to the White Mulberry, found in northern states and cultivated primarily for silkworm farming. These berries are sweet and can be eaten fresh or dried. Beyond jam, mulberries can be turned into syrups, pies, smoothies, and even mulberry wine — though Dhakuria’s morning walkers seemed content with their fresh harvest!

There are about 10-15 White Mulberry trees at Dhakuria Lake

While the Lake authorities may not be unaware of this unexpected mulberry mania, there’s no reason to panic — there’s enough for everyone. Even the birds! And as long as the foragers don’t start bringing ladders and fruit plucking nets, Dhakuria’s morning walks can remain a sweet and mischievous tradition.