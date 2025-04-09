Poila Baisakh long weekend: Five off-beat getaways around Kolkata to explore

From coastal towns to hill hamlets, there are plenty of options available around Kolkata if you’re looking for a weekend getaway this Poila Baisakh. My Kolkata has picked five easily accessible off-beat travel destinations you can explore on this long weekend break.

Baguran Jalpai

If you are looking for some ‘Vitamin Sea’, this lesser-known beach destination, a half hour’s drive away from busier Mandarmani, has to make it to your travel wishlist. Located 165km away by road from Kolkata, Baguran Jalpai in East Midnapore district of West Bengal is the perfect destination for a laid-back weekend. If road trips are your thing, you can hit Kolaghat Expressway and enjoy the view of lush green fields on both sides of the road. Once you are in Baguran Jalpai, make the most of your beach time and don’t forget to say hello to people from the local fisherman community — they have fascinating stories to share about their trysts with the sea.

Where to stay: Hotel Sagar Niralay

How to reach: It takes four tours to reach Baguran Jalpai by car via Kolaghat Expressway. By train, you’ll have to travel to Contai Railway station and then Baguran on a shared jeep

Nearby tourist locations: Mandarmani, Bankiput, Junput, Tajpur, Digha

Somrabazar

Only 78km away from Kolkata, Somrabazar can become your go-to option for a quick day trip. Situated in the Hooghly district of West Bengal, Somrabazar has preserved history and heritage in its heart. It is famous for terracotta temples, where legendary filmmaker Mrinal Sen shot his film Akaler Sandhane. Somrabazar is also home to two hamlets, Sripur and Sukharia, where old temples, derelict mansions, and pristine water bodies reside.

How to reach: A two-hour drive through Barrackpore-Kalyani Expressway; local trains from Sealdah or Howrah

Nearby tourist locations: Sabujdeep, Hansheswari Temple, Bandel Church

Gangani (Gongoni)

Also known as the Grand Canyon of Bengal, Gangani is situated 161km away from Kolkata. On the banks of Shilabati river, the red soil creates a visual treat, while the 70-foot-deep gorge is a fascinating natural wonder. If you are into trekking, this place is for you. East Midnapore’s Gangani, also called Gangani Danga and Gangani Khola, offers stunning sunsets that should not be missed.

How to reach: By car through NH6 and NH60; by train to Garbeta Station and hire an autorickshaw; by bus to Chandrakona Town and then onward on shared conveyance

Nearby tourist locations: Garbeta, Joypur Forest, Sarbamangala Temple

Jhilimili

Jhilimili in Bengali means sparkle, and this gem lives up to its name. Located in the Bankura district of West Bengal, Jhilimili is perched on a hillock, and is a serene location perfect for a weekend plan. The forests of sal, mahua and shimul give the eyes a welcome break from the concrete jungles of urban locales. Sunsets at Kangsabati river must not be missed. Jhilimili is 233km away from Kolkata.

How to reach: You can drive down to Jhilimili, which takes around five hours; or take a train to Bankura and then a shared vehicle or bus to Jhilimili.

Nearby tourist locations: Sutan Lake, Talberia Dam, Baro Mile Forest

Doladanga

Home to the Mudikora tribe, Doladanga in Purulia offers a glimpse into the life and culture of West Bengal’s tribal communities. While the quaint location does not have the red soil that is a common sight in Purulia, it is covered with lush green forests. The rustic location that is 224km away from Kolkata is your ticket to witnessing rural life, with soulful folk songs and stunning views adding to the experience.

How to reach: You can either drive to Doladanga covering a distance of almost seven hours; or take a bus to Bankura and then to Manbazar and Doladanga.

Nearby tourist locations: Ayodhya Hills, Bishnupur, Murguma Dam