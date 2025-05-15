Kolkata bets on mangroves along the Hooghly to shield the city from storms

In a bid to strengthen the city’s defences against the increasingly frequent cyclones and persistent soil erosion, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has undertaken an ambitious initiative to plant mangrove trees and shrubs along the banks of the Hooghly River. While the move is being hailed as a step toward building climate resilience, experts say the success of such green buffers depends on careful ecological calibration — salinity levels, soil quality and tidal behaviour being among them.

“The Parks and Squares department has taken the initiative to plant mangroves along the banks of the river Hooghly. The drive is being carried out as per the advice of botanists who work with the KMC,” said Debasish Kumar, member of the mayor-in-council (Parks and Gardens) and also, MLA, Rashbehari Constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mangroves, known for their intricate root systems and dense canopies, play a significant role in stabilising soil and breaking the impact of strong winds and waves. According to Anirban Roy, research officer at the West Bengal Biodiversity Board, mangroves are already showing promise along parts of Kolkata’s southern and eastern fringes as they grow naturally in saline water patches.

The Parks and Gardens department has taken the initiative to plant mangroves along the banks of the Hooghly Shutterstock

“They are becoming like small patches. You can see them if you go to the south or upstream. The root system of mangroves is proliferative. They bind the soil and their canopies act as windbreakers. In coastal regions like the Sundarbans, they act as a natural border security force — blocking wind, tidal action and erosion,” said Roy.

Roy emphasised that the effectiveness of these plants depends on several ecological factors such as salinity, tidal patterns, and soil nutrients. “Sub-mangroves that survive in low salinity are more suited for urban banks like Kolkata’s. But their growth is variable and depends on conditions,” he added.

This initiative comes at a time when Kolkata has been facing the brunt of recurring cyclones such as Amphan and Yaas, and residents in low-lying areas remain vulnerable to the dual threats of floods and soil erosion.

The effectiveness of these plants depends on several ecological factors such as salinity, tidal patterns, and soil nutrients Shutterstock

However, not all experts are optimistic. Naba Dutta, an environmental activist and secretary of Sabuj Mancha, raised concerns about the implementation and transparency of the project. Dutta alleged that many such initiatives are driven by bureaucratic interests and lack ground-level engagement. “There’s no problem with planting mangroves. But it should not come at the cost of cutting existing trees or ignoring infrastructure needs. It must be a citizen-driven effort,” he said.

Despite differing perspectives, the ecological value of mangroves is well established by experts. Their ability to stabilise sediment, reduce wave energy, and provide a habitat for diverse species make them a critical tool in urban climate resilience, provided they are planted in the right places, with the right species, and managed with scientific guidance and community participation.