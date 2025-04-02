MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 02 April 2025

Air and water pollution levels in Calcutta hit mangroves in the Sunderbans, experts claim

Citizen assembly, organised by environmentalists from Calcutta and Melbourne, was attended by environmental experts, scientists and other eminent personalities from different walks of life

Jayanta Basu Published 02.04.25, 05:47 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The climate security of Calcutta and the Sunderbans is intrinsically linked. The city’s air and water pollution levels adversely affect the mangroves, claimed experts at a meeting on Monday.

The citizen assembly, organised by environmentalists from Calcutta and Melbourne, was attended by environmental experts, scientists and other eminent personalities from different walks of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will soon prepare a white paper and address the decision makers in state and country; as well as the global community as million in the Sunderbans, Calcutta and south Bengal are suffering despite contributing minimally to global carbon pool” pointed out Michael Douglas, from RMIT university Melbourne, and social activist and filmmaker Mahadeb Shee on behalf of the organisers.

“An increase of even one per cent of emissions in Calcutta impacts the carbon sink capacity of the mangroves heavily,” said Abhijeet Chatterjee, a scientist from Bose Institute.

“With the city having minimum road space and the surge in private vehicles, it will be impossible to move in Calcutta within a few years unless we actively promote climate-friendly public transports like trams and waterways,” opined transport expert and IIT Kharagpur professor Bhargab Maitra. Pradip Kakkar of PUBLIC, the organisation that has moved court on sustaining trams, echoed him.

Jawhar Sircar, former bureaucrat and member of parliament, accepted that most governments, irrespective of their political hues, do not attach much importance to the environment.

“The mangroves are crucial for the survival of not only Sunderbans, but also for Calcutta, as they act as a firewall to weather hazards; hence, destruction of mangroves is like committing suicide,” said a senior environment department official.

RELATED TOPICS

The Sunderbans Water Pollution Air Pollution Mangrove
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

India will drop its tariffs substantially, says Donald Trump ahead of April 2 deadline

Just a few hours before US President’s comments, the White House said India imposes a 100% tariff on American agricultural products
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the launch of 'NITI NCAER States Economic Forum' portal, developed by NITI Aayog in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), in New Delhi, Tuesday, April 1, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

The amount we hold in foreign exchange reserve is enough to take care of 11 months of imports

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT