From Russell Exchange to Konark Collectables: Antique stores in Kolkata that let you time travel

Whether you’re an experienced collector, a curious browser, or someone who delights in the aroma of aged teak and the shine of vintage brass, Kolkata’s antique shops provide a thrilling time-travelling experience. From colonial-period furniture and rare lithographs to grandfather clocks and vintage home decor, these hidden wonders are treasure troves for anyone who loves the nostalgia of a bygone era. In this handpicked list, we visit five antique shops — ranging from the always-iconic Russell Exchange to hidden gems like Konark Collectables — where each object tells its own story.

The Russell Exchange

No vintage hunt can possibly commence without The Russell Exchange. Located at 12C, Russell Street, this auction house is a one-stop shop for all things vintage. The cobwebbed, aged nooks and crannies of this eight-decade-old abode sparkle under the old lights. From antique Burma teak to Bernard Shaw teak furniture and precious chandeliers that adorn the ceiling, this auction house is one of the top destinations for antique buyers. The Russell Exchange also deals in goods such as ceramic crockery, paintings, antique glass clocks and lamps.

Address: 12C, Russell Street

Konark Collectables

Located in the heart of Kolkata, just off the bustling New Market, Konark Collectables features a large collection of colonial and vintage treasures that appeal to collectors and enthusiasts alike. The shop has a diverse assortment of wall plates, vintage copies of useful gadgets (camera, radio and typewriter), marble and alabaster sculptures and traditional paintings.

Address: Humayun Court Building, 20, Lindsay Street, behind Citi Mart

Suman’s Exchange

Want antique wooden sculptures? French clocks? Lladro figurines? Suman’s Exchange, an auction store near Shakespeare Sarani, has a vast collection of antique items. The assortment of artefacts at the shop is diverse and encompasses antique teak wood pieces from Burma, chandeliers, porcelain figurines, English china, and vintage pocket watches, some of which are more than a century old.

Address: 8/1 Loudon Street, Minto Park

Antiquana Period Furniture

If you are looking for the best vintage gramophones in Kolkata, Antiquana Period Furniture is a great place to visit. Founded in 2019, this antique store, on Ballygunge Circular Road, offers a large assortment of gramophones and record players, and that too, at a very reasonable price. Besides gramophones, the store also provides other articles such as old-fashioned mirrors, chairs, tables, sofas and armchairs on sale, and all at affordable prices.

Address: 63D, Ballygunge Circular Road

Jain Auction House

While Utpal Dutt’s Manomohan Mitra in 1991’s Agantuk may not have been a numismatist per se, the city definitely has its share of coin enthusiasts, and Jain Auction House is their go-to place. This auction house frequently conducts both on-site and online auctions, sometimes in conjunction with coin fairs such as Coin Fest. The store has an impressive collection of coins dating back to ancient times. They have, among their collection, a Square Gold Tanka of the Mughal period to a 10-rupee note issued during George V’s rule.

Address: 14/1, Nimtala Ghat Street