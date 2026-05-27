Where kids can see dinosaurs in Kolkata beyond South City Mall

South City Mall’s Dino World is drawing massive crowds this summer, but do you know Kolkata already has several places where children can spot dinosaurs? And it is just not all fun and games, kids can also learn about dinosaur fossils and prehistoric creatures at some of these places. From thrilling rides to museums, these dinosaur-themed attractions promise a fun day out for curious young minds.

Science City

Image credit: Amit Datta





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The Evolution of Life ride inside Science City’s Science Exploration hall is one of the city’s exciting and OG dinosaur attractions. Visitors are put on a moving cart that travels through caves showcasing the origin of life, dinosaurs, the Ice Age and animal evolution. Moving dinos, sound effects and multilingual narration make the experience thrilling for children.

Address: JBS Haldane Ave, Mirania Gardens, East Topsia, Topsia, Kolkata: 700046

Timing: 10am to 6pm, all days except Holi Entry fee: Rs 70 for entry; Rs 50 for the ride

Geology Museum at ISI

Image credit: Amit Datta

My Kolkata recently discovered inside the Geology Museum of the Indian Statistical Institute houses the fossil of Barapasaurus tagorei. It is one of the earliest known sauropod dinosaurs. Named after Rabindranath Tagore, the fossil offers children a chance to see a real prehistoric discovery associated with India’s ancient past. Prior permission is required for entry. One can send in an email to apply for permit.

Address: 15A&B, Dr Md Ishaque Rd, Fire Brigade Head Quarter, New Market Area, Dharmatala, Taltala, Kolkata: 700016

Timing: Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm

Entry Fee: Free

Indian Museum

Image credit: Indian Museum

The fossil galleries at Indian Museum also remain a favourite among schoolchildren interested in prehistoric life. The Invertebrate Fossil Gallery features ancient fossils and even a dinosaur egg, making it a fascinating stop beyond theme park experiences.

Address: 27, Jawaharlal Nehru Rd, Fire Brigade Head Quarter, New Market Area, Dharmatala, Taltala, Kolkata: 700016

Timing: 10am to 6pm, Monday closed

Entry Fee: Rs 75 for Indian adults and Rs 20 for children under 18. Foreign nationals: Rs 500

Nicco Park

Image credit: Nicco Park

The River Cave ride at Nicco Park takes you through dimly lit tunnels on a boat and throughout on both sides one can see animatronic dinosaurs and mysterious creatures with special effects. While the ride is entertaining, some sections feature horror themes, making it appropriate for older children.

Address: Jheel Meel, HM Block, Sector IV, Bidhannagar, Kolkata: 700106

Timing: 10.30am to 6pm, all days

Entry Fee: Rs 500 onwards (Inclusive of select rides)

Dinosaur Park, Kankurgachi

Image credit: Suchona Chatterjee

Popularly known as the Dinosaur Park in the area, Prafulla Kanan Udyan is an outdoor park with dinosaur installations, slides and swings. It is ideal for younger children who enjoy spotting giant dinosaur models while spending time outdoors. The perfect time to visit is late afternoon when the sun is setting and the breeze is cool.

Address: H9JQ+VVR, Maniktala Main Rd, Kadapara, Phoolbagan, Kankurgachi, Kolkata: 700054

Timing: Open daily from 3pm

Entry Fee: Free