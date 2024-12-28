Amsterdam’s Light Festival — where art and magic illuminate the winter nights

“The moon looks slightly different depending on where you are on Earth. It’s the only moon we have, and while it looks different, it’s the same moon and it unites us,” says Niels Carels, a lead storyteller with the Amsterdam Light Festival. On a bitingly cold winter evening, four large laser-engraved glass orbs, created by Arnout Meijer, depict the moon's phases and radiate warmth, connection, and gezellig, the Dutch concept of conviviality.

Check out Polaris by Jun-Ong. This year's event is larger than ever — with 27 installations — 24 of which are co-creations with artists and designers from around the globe

This is the essence of the Amsterdam Light Festival — bringing people together, encouraging them to pause and take in art, and spreading curiosity, warmth and joy. From its beginnings as a Christmas Canal Parade in 2009, the festival has evolved into an eagerly awaited annual event where bespoke light installations illuminate the city for six weeks.

Meditation on the Threshold — a light installation by Spanish artist Javier Riera

This year’s edition is particularly special, as it coincides with the 750th anniversary of the city of Amsterdam. It is larger than ever — with 27 installations — 24 of which are co-creations with artists and designers from around the globe.

The theme of the 13th edition, which runs until January 19, 2025, is ‘Rituals’. Light has always been integral to Rituals — marking the changing of seasons, religious celebrations or even death. In a world, where division often dominates, this year’s theme seeks to bring people together. As the festival’s website suggests: “We use fireworks to usher in the New Year, candles to commemorate, and midsummer fires to welcome the solstice. Light adds something mystical and sacred to a ritual like no other element can. And Rituals unify. It brings people together.”

Self-Reflect by Gali-May-Lucas makes for a beautiful watch

Meijer’s Mirror Moon, besides highlighting how the moon is shared by all, captures its significance in Rituals.

Apart from Dutch artists and designers, the festival includes participants selected through an Open Call, inviting established and emerging designers to contribute. Of the submissions received for the 13th edition, 20 ideas were selected to be part of the festival route. Indian designer duo Aneri Mehta and Khushali Chawda of Studio ACKM are among this year’s contributors with their installation — The Lite of Passage. Inspired by the rite of passage, 500 globes of light respond to real-time movement, changing colour as people pass through — symbolising the many transitions of human existence — and the Rituals that mark them.

Geometries to Inhabit Time by Spanish artist Javier-Riera

A couple of participants, such as Spanish artist Javier Riera, have multiple installations. One of Carels’ favourites is a 10-minute loop of geometric lights projected onto a building and trees in what is known as the Light Garden at the Hoftuin, a patch of greenery in the city centre. Titled Everything Is United, Feeling, Riera’s work combines elements into something greater than the sum of its parts. On a dark night, the projection draws you in, and in the artist’s words: “The slow motion induces a meditative state and, at the same time, concretes attention.”

With a focus on sustainability, most of the artworks are given a new home, while those that aren't are recycled. All lights used are LED, and at the end of each edition, a full audit is conducted to ensure energy consumption remains within reasonable limits. The location of each installation is carefully chosen to avoid inconveniencing the city’s heritage or its residents in any way. The festival is as much for visitors as it is for Amsterdammers.

Omen by Sergey Kim

There are many ways to enjoy the installations, either with a guide or on your own. You can download an app and follow the walking route or explore it by bike. After an hour of walking and freezing, the chance to escape the cold into the warm, inviting, and richly wooden interiors of a boat – a hundred-year-old vessel – was hard to resist. With a pint of beer and some bar nibbles, I viewed the other installations on a leisurely cruise down Amsterdam's historic canals.

Cedric Le Borgne's dreamlike hanging wire sculptures of koi fish and (below) suspended human form, inspire us to reflect on our journey through life and the challenges we face

One of my favourite installations was Cedric Le Borgne's dreamlike hanging wire sculptures of koi fish and suspended human forms, which inspire reflection on our journey through life and the challenges we face. Basking in the warmth of the boat’s interiors, surrounded by flickering lights and happy chatter, it was a truly gezellig moment.