A first-timer’s account of a road trip from Kolkata to MongPong, Ravangla and Lava

A road trip to the hills — when the idea first came up in our squad discussion, it seemed exciting, but there was a hint of nervousness, too. Two out of four people knew how to drive, and only one among them had driven uphill — in the Chota Nagpur plateau. So, this would be a first!

In the last week of February, we started our trip from Kolkata to MongPong in West Bengal, Ravangla in Sikkim, and back to Lava in our home state. If I had to sum up how the experience was in one word, it would be exhilarating, and I can’t wait for the next trip.

MongPong

A view of the Teesta from the MongPong Eco Tourism Centre

A quaint village, MongPong is an offbeat tourist destination in north Bengal. Our first stop was somewhere near Siliguri — an overnight stay to get some rest. MongPong is a 14-hour drive from Kolkata, after taking stops at Krishnanagar, Pandua near Malda, and Dalkhola. The greenery was a welcome break from the concrete jungle of Kolkata. MongPong is one of the places that start the Dooars experience, and is also a village through which the Teesta flows. Our stay at MongPong Eco Tourism Centre, was in a one-room cottage. The nature stay overlooks the Teesta, and the silent nights and serene mornings are accompanied by the sound of the flowing river.

A common misconception is that MongPong and Mungpoo are the same place. MongPong is in Kalimpong district, and in all likelihood, was not visited by Rabindranath Tagore, while Mungpoo is in Kurseong, and is where the Nobel Laureate stayed at the residence of Maitreyi Devi. The bungalow has been converted into a museum named Rabindra Bhavan.

Ravangla

Tea with a view, at Ravangla

It is best to start as early as possible, especially if it is a maiden road trip to the mountains like us. The hilly roads are a tricky affair after sundown, and it requires extra caution to make it through the hairpin turns. It is a four-hour drive from MongPong to Ravangla, but it took us five hours thanks to multiple momo stops. The small local shops are the best place to try the Tibetan delight loved by Bengalis. The soft dumplings, with Dalle Khursani chutney, were a staple during the holiday.

The mighty Kanchenjunga from Ravangla

It was our fifth trip to one of the popular tourist destinations in south Sikkim, and by now, we know the names of the lanes and the little nooks for food stops and retail therapy. So, this time, it was all about doing things we did not do before — like trekking — and trying to sneak in glimpses of the mighty Kanchenjunga from our stay at Hilltop Rabong Resort. We did make the mandatory stop at the Buddha Park though, and were surprised to see new gift shops and food stalls there.

Jaubari

Organic produce at the Jaubari Organic Haat

A lesser-known location en route to Lava, Jaubari in Namchi is a shopper’s paradise, if the shopper is into organic produce. While we could not explore the village, the Jaubari Organic Haat was a 30-minute halt, where we marvelled at the fresh parsley and fiddlehead ferns, making a mental note of stopping by while heading back to Kolkata. The organic haat, run by the locals, also sells organic lentils and rice, liquor made of rhododendron flowers, and Dalle Khursani.

Lava

When Lava flows cold

It is an eight-hour journey from Ravangla to Lava, and with the change of states from Sikkim to West Bengal, the flora and fauna changed — and so did the weather. It was colder in Lava, so cold that even the local peach brandy or good old rum could not offer respite. However, the WBFDC Nature, Education and Wilderness Resort in Lava is like a sleepy hamlet in itself – with idyllic cottages covered with fog, and a trekking route that takes you to Tiffin Dara. The staff at the canteen made lipsmacking khichuri and chicken curry.

The trip back was another 14-hour journey, but the first driving trip to the hills was a resounding success, and we could not be happier!