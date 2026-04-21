For many Kolkatans living away, voting back home this time feels personal, urgent

Many people from Kolkata who are living outside Bengal are making their journey back home to cast their vote in the 2026 Assembly election. For them, it is not just about a vote or a constitutional right anymore. Many say this election is crucial and comes with a lot of hope and anticipation.

My Kolkata spoke to five such people to know their opinion and expectations this election season.

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‘Migration is compulsion, not choice’

Asad Ali, a Delhi-based consultant who has been away from Kolkata for over a decade, said the biggest issue was the lack of jobs. “There are no employment opportunities in my hometown. Migration is a matter of compulsion, not choice,” he said.

Ali said that he has always returned to vote.

“Returning home to vote is not coming home for a holiday. It is something most people from eastern India do. I think people are responsible citizens,” he said.

Reducing corruption and improving governance should be priorities this time for the elected government, he underlined. A resident of Ballygunge constituency, Ali also strongly stated that he does not want the BJP to win. “I have lived in cities where the BJP rules, and I can say it is not a pleasant experience as a minority.”

‘Work culture in Kolkata makes me unsure’

Debottamaa Sarkar, an HR-analyst working in Hyderabad for two years, said she might not have left Kolkata if there were better job opportunities. While she wants to return, concerns remain, regardless of who wins.

“There is a stark difference in work culture. In Kolkata, political inclinations can affect your work,” she said.

Does she expect a change in government?

“I am not sure whether there will be a change in the government; right now it's like choosing the less evil one,” she said.

‘Why no development in my city?’





Shivangi Chakraborty, a corporate employee in her late 20s, has been working in Bangalore for four years and is returning home despite work pressure and travel costs.

“It was difficult to get leave as I have just joined a new company, but election is the time when we exercise our right to choose the correct candidate and party to work for the state,” she said.

She also pointed to the lack of opportunities in Kolkata.

“I see Bangalore constantly growing. Then why not amar shohor Kolkata? Today, our youth still aspire to leave the city for higher education and better jobs. I hope things change this year for the better.

“I am sure many like us, who are working outside the state, would want to return if better employment opportunities open up,” she said.

‘Voting is a fundamental democratic right’

Md Mehebub Alam, an architect from Birbhum working in Odisha, has lived and worked across cities, including Delhi NCR. He said he has always made the effort to return and vote.

“Voting is a fundamental democratic right,” he said, calling it non-negotiable.

Asked if he would want to come back if the winning party works towards the development of the state, he said, “Isn't it a basic and normal expectation to demand development from the government? It's surprising that we now see this as something rare.”

‘My vote still holds power back home’

For Rebecca Sarkar, a teacher living in Baguio in the Philippines, voting feels personal and empowering. Though she has been away for two years, her roots remain in Kolkata, where her family still lives.

“My vote matters and it holds power. I care about what happens back home. The future of this state depends on the vote of the people. I will vote, expecting West Bengal will see a brighter future,” she said.