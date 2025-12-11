Kolkata’s Messi fever dream: What die-hard fans would wish for when the GOAT lands in town

When Lionel Messi sets foot in Kolkata this December, the city will erupt in the kind of madness that only Bengalis are capable of summoning for their football gods. Argentina flags will flutter from balconies, chants of “Messi! Messi!” will echo down the lanes of north and south Kolkata alike. And for thousands, it will feel like a dream brushing against reality. For Kolkata’s Messi faithful, this visit is more than a star appearance — it’s a spiritual homecoming of sorts.

We asked six of the city’s most ardent Messi loyalists one simple question: If they ever got to meet Messi and make a wish, what would they wish for? And, of course, what’s their favourite Messi moment of all time.

ADVERTISEMENT

The replies were heartfelt confessions, footballing fantasies and flashes of nostalgia from those who’ve grown up with Messi as their compass of inspiration.

‘I’d love for Messi to pass me the ball — and then dribble past me too!’

For Pragnan Saha, a 20-year-old student, and a member of the Argentina Football Fans Club, Kolkata, Messi’s presence is not just about the magic of goals, but the feeling of sharing the same pitch, even if only in a dream. “If I could make one wish, I’d love for Messi to pass me the ball, assist me, and let me score. That’s one. The second would be to have him dribble past me — to actually defend against him. That would be tougher, but what a moment that would be!” he laughs.

When asked about his favourite Messi memory, Pragnan doesn’t hesitate. “Messi lifting the World Cup in 2022 — that’s the moment I’ll cherish forever. It wasn’t just football; it was poetry. And as a Bengali football fan, that moment meant the world to me. Winning the Bishwo Cup — it’s the ultimate.”

‘I want to hear his truth — his pain, his perspective’

For Agnideb Bandyopadhyay, 25, a journalist, the wish is a little more reflective. “If I ever got to meet Messi, I’d ask him to finally open up about what really happened when he had to leave Barcelona. We’ve heard every version of that story but his. I want to hear his truth — his pain, his perspective.”

His favourite Messi moment, however, comes from a flash of raw emotion rather than triumph. “It has to be after the Argentina–Netherlands match in the 2022 World Cup. That ‘Qué mirás, bobo?’ moment — Messi losing his cool, showing fire, humanity, vulnerability. That was Messi, stripped of all the polish. For once, he wasn’t a saint or an idol. He was just a man — passionate, flawed, and beautiful in his imperfection.”

‘That 2014 final heartbreak forged both Messi and my love for him’

Soumyadeep Saha, 26, a brand manager, goes back to where it all began. “For me, it’s 2014. That World Cup final against Germany. I was 14, and I went to bed that night with the heaviest feeling in my chest. Messi standing still with the Golden Ball beside Neuer and the trophy behind him — it was heartbreak in its purest form.”

He believes that was the night both Messi and his fandom were forged in fire. “Legends aren’t made by success alone. It was his resilience, his quiet suffering, that made me believe in him. My only wish? That he returns to Barcelona and plays one last match in those colours. Barcelona is incomplete without him — and he didn’t deserve to leave like that.”

‘Five minutes to thank him — that’s all I’d ask for’

For Sherjil Aftab, 27, who works in event management, the dream is simple — and sincere. “If I met Messi, I’d just want five quiet minutes to thank him. No selfie, no autograph. Just a conversation about how his journey taught me humility and persistence. That would be enough.”

His favourite moment is the one that millions shared. “When he lifted the World Cup in 2022 — not the goals, not the drama — just the moment he smiled, held the trophy, and was lifted aloft by his teammates. It felt like life itself came full circle. And if I had to pick one piece of pure footballing genius, it would be that dribble and finish against Getafe. That was Messi, untouched by time.”

‘I’d love to have his World Cup boots — they’re history’

Niladri Shekhar Das, 28, an IT professional, still dreams of a memento from Qatar. “I’d love to have his boots from the 2022 World Cup,” he says. “That’s not just memorabilia; it’s history.”

For Niladri, the defining Messi moment came long before Qatar, back in 2009. “That header in the UEFA Champions League final — the one against Manchester United. He’s five-foot-seven and he leapt like he was ten feet tall. That was Messi proving the world wrong — physics, logic, everything.”

‘That shirt celebration at the Bernabéu — pure goosebumps’

Finally, there’s Satyam Bhimsaria, 25, an advocate, who’d like a memory to hold on to. “I’d love to click a photo with him and get my Barcelona jersey signed. That jersey would be framed for life.”

His favourite Messi moment? “The 2017 El Clásico at the Bernabéu — when he scored his 500th goal and held his shirt up to the Real Madrid crowd. That celebration — that silence he created in that hostile stadium — it’s iconic. And of course, him lifting the World Cup on Agüero’s shoulders in 2022 — that was the culmination of everything we’d ever wished for him.”