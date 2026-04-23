On World Book Day, five contemporary Bengali authors you should add to your shelf

For many Bengali readers, the gateway to Bengali literature still begins with the classics — the lyrical world of Rabindranath Tagore, the emotional depth of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhayay or the enduring charm of detective and adventure staples by Saradindu Bandyopadhyay.

But Bengali literature has far more to offer than just lingering in nostalgia. Across bookstore shelves, book fairs, and readers’ Instagram handles, a new generation of authors is reshaping literature with stories that are more urban yet packed with history and drama.

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Bengali authors of this era are proving that the literary landscape of the language is thriving in the here and now.

Smaranjit Chakraborty — The voice for urban nostalgia and millennial love

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If you’re into stories about old-school love, friendship, nostalgia, comic moments, and life lessons, delivered through small paragraphs that don’t demand much of your concentration and stay with you even after closing the book, Smaranjit Chakraborty’s works are ideal. Whether it’s the interconnected lives in Palta Hawa, the unforgettable friendships of Nonghi High School students in Pata Jhorar Morshumey, or the complex relationships during Calcutta’s turbulent 1970s in Compass, readers will rediscover the charm of reading something fresh and new, rooted in a millennial perspective.

Avik Sarkar — A pick for a thinking reader

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Heavily rooted in Bengali folklore and tantric traditions, author Avik Sarkar’s novels are a perfect pick for those who are intrigued by fiction that primarily revolves around the occult, supernatural thrillers, and dark fantasy. He is particularly recognised for the creation of two commercially successful, distinct characters: Krishnananda Agambagish, a monk who battles evil forces in the horror-fantasy realm, and Professor Chintahoron, a detective. Some of the must-reads of Avik Sarkar are Ebong Inquisition, Kakchokkhu and Mahadevi.

Sayak Aman — A perfect pick if you are into thrillers and the supernatural

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Another Bengali author who offers a versatile range of genres on the plate — romance, supernatural, comedy, and, most significantly, magical realism — Sayak Aman reigns as a distinctive voice in contemporary Bengali literature, weaving the ordinary with the extraordinary in ways that feel both intimate and imaginative. While he has gained significant fame for his dark and horror fiction anthologies like Midnight Horror and Mrito Pechader Gaan, his sensitive, character-driven romantic and modern fairy tales like Ghumghat and Kuashar Phool also drew a massive response.

Debarati Mukhopadhyay — For history, crime and feminism

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If your preference is mostly historical fiction with a blend of crime and drama, echoing through the subaltern voices, Debarati Mukhopadhayay is the right choice for you. Critically acclaimed due to her extensive research and exploration of historical figures or social issues, her novels often speak about those events that have been forgotten by time. Some of her must-read novels are Narach, Shikhandi, Ullaskar, Narak Sanket, Ishwar Jakhan Bandi and Hariye Jawa Khunira.

Sayantani Putatunda — Blend of romance, drama and socio-political fiction

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Sometimes hailed as the ‘uncrowned queen of thrillers’, Sayantani Putatunda is a contemporary, versatile author who is renowned for fearless exploration of bold social themes, psychological depth, and high-stakes suspense. She shot to fame with her Adhiraj series featuring a sharp detective police officer named Adhiraj. Her thrillers are recognised for moving away from ‘invincible’ heroes toward more logical and layered character development. Some of her notable works are Sarbonashini, Chupi Chupi Asche, Dare or Die and Bahurupi.