I didn’t choose the flute, it chose me: Padma Shri Ronu Majumdar

With a career spanning decades, Ranendra Bhanu Majumdar, better known as Ronu Majumdar, is undoubtedly one of India’s most celebrated flautists. Over the years, his performances fetched him numerous accolades, including a Grammy nomination in 1996 and Guinness World Records in 2015 and 2025 for leading gala concerts involving hundreds of flautists in Gwalior. It doesn’t stop there. Recently, Majumdar has been conferred with the Padma Shri, one of the highest civilian awards in the country, for his contributions to Indian classical music. This accolade underscores Majumdar’s contributions towards popularising the bansuri (bamboo flute) to a global audience.

In a candid conversation with My Kolkata, Majumdar took us on a journey through his childhood, his musical influences, his most memorable collaborations, and everything in between.

Early melodies by the holy ghats

Ronu Majumdar with his father Bhanu Majumdar

Growing up in Varanasi as a probashi Bangali, Ronu Majumdar was surrounded by the sounds of Indian classical music. As a child, he had the privilege of witnessing musical legends like tabla player Kishan Maharaj and singer Girija Devi perform while they were at the peak of their careers. This early exposure sowed the seed of understanding music and its intricacies, preparing the stage for his own musical journey.

At the tender age of six, Majumdar began playing the flute and mastered the instrument in no time. But he never imagined his love for music would become his career as well. “In a way, I like to think that I didn't choose the flute, it chose me,” he said.

A young Ronu Majumdar with his guru Ravi Shankar

Ronu Majumdar’s musical foundation was built under the guidance of Lakshman Prasad JaipurWaale, who trained him in vocal music. A turning point in his journey came in 1980 when he met Ravi Shankar during the recording of Atha Swagatam, Shubh Swagatam — a welcome song composed for Asiad ’82. The legendary musician was quite impressed by Majumdar’s talent and invited him to join his orchestras and collaborate on iconic albums like Chants of India with George Harrison, Passages with Philip Glass, and many more. Under Ravi Shankar’s mentorship, Majumdar got an opportunity to further hone his craft.

In Varanasi, Majumdar attended Raj Ghat High School until Class V, before relocating to Mumbai. Recalling his childhood days, he shared, “I spent my childhood in Varanasi and also performed my first concert at New Era High School at the age of 13. Even today, the place and its fond memories hold a special place in my heart. I began playing the flute as a child and learnt to master the instrument quite early. I remember I was six years old when I first picked up the flute, and since then, I have never looked back.”

Musical influences and inspirations

As a musician, Majumdar has been influenced by several musical geniuses. But the biggest influence has been his guru, Bharat Ratna awardee Ravi Shankar. “I have been lucky to learn and draw inspiration from several musical geniuses. Among the most significant influences in my life is my guru, Ravi Shankarji, whose teachings and blessings have shaped me as a musician,” shared Majumdar who practices the Maihar gharana. Also referred to as the Maihar-Senia gharana, it was formed by Allauddin Khan in the princely state of Maihar, which is situated in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

Ronu Majumdar with Gulzar and (below) with Lata Mangeshkar

Ronu Majumdar also finds inspiration in Hindustani classical singers like Bhimsen Joshi and Omkarnath Thakur. “Both have deeply influenced my style and understanding of musical notes. Their unique interpretations and mastery of Hindustani classical music continue to inspire me even today, helping me bring more depth to my compositions,” he shared.

Ronu Majumdar’s Bollywood journey began in 1981, thanks to the great R.D. Burman — a connection made possible by his godfather, the late D.M. Tagore. This marked the start of a long-standing association with R.D. Burman, with Majumdar contributing to every song composed by him. During his Bollywood years, Majumdar also developed close ties with icons such as Gulzar, Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Asha Bhosle and Khayyam, to name a few.

He has played for popular movie songs, like Yaad Aa Rahi Hai (Love Story), Khali Haath Shaam Aayi Hai (Ijazat), Paani Paani Re (Maachis) and Kuch Naa Kaho (1942: A Love Story). Majumdar has done collaborations with Lata Mangeshkar, Jasraj, Kishori Amonkar, Kishan Maharaj, Baaba Maal, Shankar Mahadevan, Sultan Khan and Bhimsen Joshi. He has also created memorable albums, like Ethereal Rhythms and Heart to Heart with the tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, who passed away recently in December 2024.

Cross-cultural collaborations

For Ronu Majumdar, collaborating with musicians from diverse genres has been a highlight of his career. One such memorable experience was working with George Harrison during the recording of Chants of India. The lead guitarist of The Beatles was deeply impressed by Majumdar’s spiritual connection to his music and asked him about his approach.

“I told him that as a child, I was immersed in studying various religions and divine texts, exploring the deeper mysteries of life. This early exposure to spiritual knowledge certainly influenced my playing. Today, I believe that when I play, I play for myself, which is why the music comes straight from the heart — it’s always spiritual and divine,” Majumdar recalled explaining to the British musician.

Breaking records and garnering accolades

This year’s Padma Shri awards ceremony is expected to take place at Rashtrapati Bhawan around March or April. Speaking about it, he said, “I am extremely happy and honoured to get the Padma Shri. This recognition brings a greater sense of responsibility on my shoulders. Now, I have to deliver more to society, do more services for the needy, and give my life and music to the people of India. Also, this month has been very emotional and rewarding because I bagged the Guinness World Record and Padma Shri. It is really an overwhelming experience to receive two huge accolades in a month. I want to thank my Guruji Ravi Shankar, my wife, both my sons, my parents, and my biggest supporters — my fans — for their blessings, which helped me reach this level.”

He was also nominated for the Grammy, for his album Tabula Rasa, with Bela Fleck and others. In 2015, Majumdar broke the Guinness World Records for conducting a concert with 5,378 flautists in Gwalior. And once again, in 2025, he achieved another milestone at the 100th Tansen Samaroh, in Gwalior, where he performed his composition, Samvet, with 546 musicians — comprising 347 male and 189 female participants. This feat got him another spot in the Guinness World Records. “Last month, at the 100th edition of the Tansen Samaroh in Gwalior, I had the honour to perform my composition, Samvet, which comprised sangeet samrat Tansen’s three iconic ragas, Miyan Malhar, Miyan Ki Todi, and Raag Darbari. Initially, I was supposed to perform just one raga, but while I was finalising the initial notations, representatives from Guinness World Records approached me to perform three. During this performance, I was recognised as the music composer and conductor of the largest Hindustani Classical band,” fondly recalled Majumdar.

Ronu Majumdar performing at the 100th Tansen Samaroh in Gwalior, with 546 musicians, comprising 347 male and 189 female participants

Currently, Majumdar is working on an international album featuring three Grammy Award winners, including Ricky Kej. Though he can’t reveal much about the project, he assured that it will be a special one. “We are pouring our hearts and souls into this project. So far, we have recorded two tracks that reflect our understanding of music and faith in divinity. Both Ricky and I believe in the divinity of music, and I am hopeful our efforts and dedication will make this project a special one — not only to us but for the listeners too,” he added.

Love for Bengal

For those who are unaware, Ronu Majumdar’s ancestral home is in Faridpur, now part of Bangladesh. Majumdar has performed in Kolkata numerous times and fondly refers to the city as the “City of Joy”, where art and culture flourish. When asked about his connection to Bengal, the maestro said, “I am a probashi Bangali, born in Varanasi, yet I am deeply connected to Bengali culture and its ideologies. Thanks to my musical career, I have had the privilege of performing in Kolkata on multiple occasions.”

His father, Dr Bhanu Majumdar, was a homoeopathy doctor and a painter. Even his brothers pursued careers in medicine, making Ronu the first musician in the Majumdar family. However, his two sons, Siddharth and Hrishikesh, have taken up the flute, continuing his musical legacy.

For Majumdar, being a flautist is all about connecting with oneself and the divine. “When I connect with the Almighty, my performances transcend the ordinary and reaches a level of divinity,” he said, signing off.