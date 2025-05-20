Lou Majaw: The Shillong rocker who turned protest into poetry

This feature offers an intimate and poetic glimpse into the life and legacy of Lou Majaw — the bard of Shillong, whose music transcends borders and time. From humble beginnings in the hills of Meghalaya to becoming a cult figure in India’s independent music scene, Lou's story is as raw and real as the chords he strums.

The film opens with a haunting rendition of Ghosts Revisited, segueing into a visual and musical journey across decades. Through archival footage, vintage photographs, and candid interviews, we trace Lou’s discovery of music — not through privilege, but through passion and persistence. A turning point arrived in 1965, when a young Lou in Calcutta heard Bob Dylan’s Blowin’ in the Wind, igniting a lifelong devotion to lyrics that ask, protest, and provoke.

We witness Lou’s annual Dylan tribute concerts, held unwaveringly every May 24 since 1972, and discover how he views music as life’s first language — beginning with a newborn’s cry. His music reverberates with rebellion, freedom, and cultural pride.

Reflections on fellow musicians, evolving platforms, and mismatched socks reveal the man behind the legend: humble, humorous, and deeply human. For Lou, creativity is deeply personal, and fame is never the goal — staying true to the art is.