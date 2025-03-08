The non-stop shift: Kolkata women on juggling new motherhood and careers

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, My Kolkata turns the spotlight on the remarkable experience that most women go through — the journey of motherhood and career revival. For many women, taking a break from their work to raise their children can be a daunting experience, filled with uncertainty, self-doubt and challenges. Getting back to work after is equally daunting.

We spoke to three women from Kolkata who shared their stories of navigating the challenges of getting back to work after becoming mothers.

Coping with postpartum depression

Coping with postpartum depression (PPD) can be especially challenging for working women, who often face the added pressures of balancing work and family responsibilities.

Event stylist and co-founder of Udeventsandmore, Pepsi Kalwani Hazrat, is mother to an 11-month-old, and went through postpartum depression.The most challenging part of the phase was the “emotional adjustment” where she had “mixed feelings” after having her baby, she says. Entrepreneur and mum to a two-year-old boy, Preety Pillai, went through something similar. “I was very cranky and depressed. While I was very happy to be a mom, deep down, I had this strange feeling. Maybe because my life had taken a new turn and everything had changed. There were sleepless nights, breastfeeding, and a lot of responsibilities,” she recalls.

After the birth of her son, Preety Pillai went through a phase of depression trying to cope with the big changes in her life

Guilt and other challenges

While a workplace with a good maternity leave policy can be a blessing, returning to work postpartum is still a struggle for women. Juggling new personal responsibilities along with professional deliverables and commitments means adapting constantly. Moushumi Sircar, restaurateur and partner at Bonne Femme, is mother to a seven-year-old boy. She was a senior consultant at TCS for 17 years and partnered with Sudip Mullick in 2024 to launch Bonne Femme.

She remembers that the biggest challenges of returning to work following childbirth were managing childcare responsibilities while maintaining a work schedule, and the feeling of guilt. “There is perpetual sleep deprivation due to disrupted sleep patterns, feelings of guilt about leaving the baby, managing childcare arrangements, persistent anxiety about the wellbeing of my newborn in my absence, and potential stress from balancing work demands with the needs of a newborn.”

For Preety, returning to her career in the banking sector triggered separation anxiety. Her job kept her away from her baby boy, which made her worry about his wellbeing and induced what most women know as ‘mom guilt’. As a new mom in 2024, Pepsi faced a different problem — the lack of infrastructural support for new mums. “I have been exclusively breastfeeding my baby and most venues do not have a private, secure space for pumping or breastfeeding, which added to my stress,” she says.

The lack of support and infrastructure at event venues for new mothers to pump or breastfeed was a big challenge for Pepsi Kalwani Hazrat

Coping with stress and overcoming hurdles

In a unique turn of events, Preety’s entrepreneurial journey was influenced by the challenges of juggling motherhood and work. Her corporate job was causing physical and emotional stress. “I was missing my baby’s vaccination dates and had to reschedule them several times. And at work, my mind would be at home,” she says. So, she made the decision to change her career path. “With the support of my husband, I launched my gym chain and salon,” says the owner of Oxy gym in Bhowanipore and Chandni Chowk, and Vintage Paris salon in Chandni Chowk.

For Moushumi, the remedy to stress was acknowledging the struggles, and accepting them. “I accepted the emotional turbulence. I did not suppress the feelings of guilt, sadness or anxiety which overwhelm any new mom. I understood that they are normal.” Pepsi coped with the situation by spending 40-50 days at home with her baby. “I promised myself to fully dedicate that time to self-care and my baby. During those days, I stayed home, focussing on nurturing myself and my little one, while my incredible team and supportive business partner stepped up to manage things at work. When I finally returned to work, I didn’t feel guilty at all.”

Things fell into place for Moushumi Sircar with time, as colleagues and family accepted her new roles and stepped up

Support of family and colleagues

The three women agree that support from the family is a big relief to new moms getting back to work. Pepsi and her husband Hakim planned everything before their baby, Zain, was born. They moved her office to a location near home so that she could come home to breastfeed the baby or send pumped milk. “My husband has provided unwavering support, helping ensure I don’t lose myself in the process. My mother-in-law loves being with Zain, and I’m grateful for her help. My mom and sister, always just a call away, have been my pillars, offering advice and love whenever I needed it. Shiv, my supportive business partner, has taken care of work seamlessly, allowing me to focus on my family,” she says.

Support from the workplace plays an important role too, says Moushumi, pointing out that while it took some time, things fell into place eventually. “Your colleagues accept your new role and your new version. At home, slowly, the family gets used to tackling your baby in your absence and your baby gets used to not having you around all the time.”

A message to new mothers

Having made the journey themselves, these women have a message for new mothers who are on the challenging path of juggling motherhood and work.

“Surround yourself with supportive people, whether it’s your partner, family, friends or coworkers. Having a strong support system can help reduce stress and ensure you have people to lean on when needed,” says Pepsi.

She also stresses that new moms must be vocal about their needs, at home and the workplace. “Don’t hesitate to ask for help or talk about mental health with your close ones. If needed, seek help,” she elaborates.