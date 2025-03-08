Tamanna Khatun, a cab driver in Kolkata, has a message for women everywhere

Tamanna Khatun’s work entails picking up strangers in the app cab she drives. She has never felt unsafe in the streets of Kolkata, yet. Passengers have blessed her and lauded her. There have also been some who have doubted her driving skills because she is a woman.

“That may be your opinion, but I know I can drive,” is what she tells them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamanna, 27, is fiercely independent. Although she is not aware that March 8 is International Women’s Day, she wants women everywhere to be financially independent.

Since she lost her father, an auto-rickshaw driver, in 2021, she has been the sole breadwinner for the family of three, juggling between a 12-hour daily shift and looking after her mother, who is battling breast cancer.

“I took responsibility for her treatment. She underwent an operation. My job as a cab driver supported me,” Tamanna says.

She learnt the value of financial independence early. At age 10 or 12, she realised her knack for sewing could be a way to make some pocket money or even contribute to the family’s meagre resources.

“Every family and in-laws should support their girl children. They should stop thinking about their girls as liabilities,” says Tamanna, who lives in Tiljala.

After completing her Higher Secondary examination, she got a job in an insurance company as a telecaller. Then she found out about Azad Foundation, a Delhi-based charitable trust that works towards the socio-economic development of women. The organisation helped her train as a driver and arranged for her employment with a cab fleet in south Kolkata’s Chetla.

“It was my wish to learn driving, and now, it has become my profession,” says Tamanna. She also loves Bullet bikes, and wants to learn to ride one someday.

Tamanna puts in a 12-hour shift everyday

Tamanna’s family has been in Kolkata for the past 40 years. She is the youngest of five children. Her sisters and brothers are married, she is single. “I haven’t met the right person yet. How do I marry a random person,” she says, laughing.

Her first passengers were a couple, for whom meeting a female cab driver was a surprise. “They congratulated me and wished me success,” she remembers.

“The first day was a mix of excitement and nervousness. But, as soon as I turned on the app, everything fell into place,” she says.

Her first roadblock came on the third day as a driver. “I was on Andul Road at 9pm and the app turned off due to low battery. I panicked, broke into tears, and called our driver manager, who came and helped me,” she says.

Tamanna tries to help the women in her neighbourhood be financially independent. “I guide them to the best of my capabilities, and share the information that has helped me. I want every woman to be financially independent,” she says.

“I want to break the shackles that hold a woman back, and wish the same for every woman. A woman should not be asking for money from others, but should be able to contribute financially.”

Tamanna means wish in English. So, what is her tamanna?

“Many passengers have told me that I can also explore a life beyond India as a driver. But I want to save up, buy my own car and start my own business,” she says. “Boond boond se hi toh sagar banta hai [little drops make an ocean].”