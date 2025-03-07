What advice would you give your younger self? Kolkata women have plenty to say

If you had the chance to time travel and meet your younger self, what would you tell yourself? Would you reprimand the teenaged version of yourself or assure her of a better future? This Women’s Day, My Kolkata asked women of different ages what their advice would be. Here’s what they had to say…

‘Remember to prioritise yourself’

“Hey, teenage me! First of all, a big hug! I know things are tough at this age with school, exams and career worries, but I want you to know that it's all going to be okay. Remember to prioritise and love yourself. You are important. You don’t need to change for anyone. Just be you!”

— Spandita Roy, 22, student

‘Go easy on yourself’

“I would tell myself not to be too harsh for not being able to score high marks in an exam, because down the line it will not matter at all. A piece of paper with some numbers can’t decide my future. I would also tell myself to travel as much as I can (even with little money) because once you have money and responsibility, you might not have the time to tick places off your bucket list.”

— Ipshita Ghosh, 28, assistant manager, Genpact

‘Have patience with yourself’

“I would tell my younger self to just believe in yourself – even if the whole world goes against you. If you believe that you can do something from the bottom of your heart, you will achieve it eventually. Patience is the key.”

— Pritha Paul, 30, school teacher and food vlogger

‘Your journey has just one hero – you’

“No matter where life plants you, bloom. Growth is always a journey towards the light. So, whatever you do, above everything else, you must have the courage to ‘come home to yourself’ and feel wholesome. So, do your best, and don’t bother about what the world thinks about you. Your journey has just one hero, you.”

— Aryani Banerjee, 38, writer

‘Hold on to to your emotions’

“To my teenage self, I would advise to hold on to your emotional side, but don’t show the world all your vulnerabilities. I would tell my 16-year-old self to be a sweet girl full of emotions, yet strong and empowered. Being strong does not mean you have to lose your emotional side.”

— Jiniya Ray, 46, professor

‘Challenges will shape your future’

“I would tell my younger self — you are stronger than you think, and the challenges you face now are shaping the woman you’ll become. Don’t be afraid to stand out, take up space, and chase what excites you — even if others don’t understand it. One day, you’ll build something meaningful, and you’ll be proud of yourself for never giving up. And in the end, everything will fall into place.”

— Shilpa Chakraborty, 50, F&B entrepreneur, and director at Gray Matters Consulting

‘Don’t let anyone control you’

“I would tell myself, never let anyone control your emotions. Listen to your heart. Be the master of your own happiness. If you value yourself, you will be able to grow and achieve every dream you have. Just don't stop working hard.”

— Tapasree Gupta, 64, retired journalist

‘Have courage and be helpful’

“I would dread meeting my teenage self — I have too much advice to give her! Firstly, I would tell her never to assume anything about life, and to face all hazards with courage. I would tell her she should first be human and humane, and be a strong woman who stands up for all marginalised sections of the society.”

— Soma Roy, 66, retired professor