Kolkata boy Rohit K Dasgupta becomes chair and first citizen of London borough of Newham

In a historic moment for both the London Borough of Newham and the global Bengali diaspora, councillor Rohit K Dasgupta has been elected chair and first citizen of Newham Council for the 2025-2026 municipal year. Dasgupta, who was born and brought up in Kolkata, becomes the first person of Bengali Indian origin to be elected chair in the borough’s history. In conversation with My Kolkata, Dasgupta narrates his story of migration, community, and belonging — a story that began in the lanes of south Kolkata and has now arrived at the civic chambers of east London.

Rohit in his ceremonial robes

“This is a great honour. I am truly overwhelmed and very emotional. Many years ago, this immigrant boy made Newham his home and never imagined that one day he would become the chair and first citizen of this beautiful, diverse borough,” said Dasgupta.

He moved to London in 2009 to pursue higher education and later completed a PhD. Now, he teaches at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) as an associate professor of gender studies. But beyond academics, Dasgupta has carved a reputation as a trade unionist, anti-racist campaigner, and LGBTQ+ rights activist.

Tracing the roots of this journey to his childhood and formative years in Kolkata, he said, “I studied at St. James’ School and then at Jadavpur University. I was always very left-aligned and got politicised during my time at JU. I stood in student elections there. But I never thought I’d enter party politics.”

From JU to the UK: A political awakening

Dasgupta’s political awakening came after he had already settled in the UK. “In 2010, when the Labour government was defeated by the Tories and Lib Dems, I remember being disillusioned. There were so many broken promises, especially around tuition fees. That made me politically active.”

But, it was the aftermath of the Brexit referendum in 2016 that truly galvanised him. “I was walking down Winchester after the vote, and someone just came up to me and said, ‘We voted to get rid of you lot.’ I had lived in the UK for years by then and had never faced that kind of overt racism. That moment changed something in me.”

It was this moment that compelled him to run for the 2017 general election, and though he didn’t win, he continued to work within the community. In 2018, he was elected councillor for the Canning Town South Ward and reelected in 2022.

“Newham is my home. It’s one of the most diverse boroughs in the UK. Seventy per cent of our population is people of colour. Most don’t speak English as their first language. There’s poverty, but also pride. A working-class history. Civic strength,” he said.

Despite having lived in London for over 15 years, Dasgupta’s identity remains rooted in Kolkata. His London home bears testimony to this. “My mum calls it a museum because it’s filled with things I’ve brought back from Kolkata. I’m a huge devotee of Kali — I have nine different Kali idols around the house. For me, Kali is a feminist, radical figure. She sits comfortably beside my leftist politics.”

When asked if he still cooks Bengali food, his eyes lit up. “Absolutely! I cook dal, shukto, and shutki maachh. I didn’t eat much shutki growing up because my mum didn’t make it. But here in London, I’ve learnt it from my Bangladeshi friends. Food carries history, memory, and identity — especially for refugee families like mine. We came from East Bengal after Partition.”

Civic identity and community building

Dasgupta speaks with humility about what it means to represent Newham. “It’s not about being British or English. It’s about being from Newham, from East London. There’s a very proud civic identity here. I remember when I got my British citizenship in 2014, the mayor of the borough where I lived then spoke not of Britishness, but of our local identity. That meant a lot.”

It was in 2017 that he began to feel a real sense of belonging in London. “I started volunteering at food banks, at HIV/AIDS charities like NAS Project London, in libraries, and with adult social care. That’s when I began to feel part of the fabric of this place.”

As chair, he aims to uphold fairness and dignity. “This is a deeply divided time. I want to lead with compassion, with a commitment to representing all of Newham’s voices.”

Kolkata must-dos

When he returns to Kolkata, Dasgupta follows a strict ritual. “I have to go to Jadavpur and sit by the ledge at the jheel paar. I visit Porshi, the LGBTQ café in south Kolkata. I walk down Park Street — Oxford Bookstore is a must. I always eat biryani, and my favourites are India Restaurant in Kidderpore, Arsalan and Zam Zam. And yes, I spend time by the Ganges at Prinsep Ghat, just walking.”

In his own words, “Kolkata is this beautiful, radical, political place that is incomparable to any other city in India.” As chair of Newham, Dasgupta now brings that same spirit to East London: a commitment to critical thought, inclusion, and community.

Advice to young migrants

Speaking to My Kolkata, Dasgupta had a clear message for the new wave of Indian and South Asian students moving to London.

“You are brave. You’ve chosen to study and build a life in an unfamiliar place. You’ll be competing with people for whom English is their first language, who grew up here. But your courage and resilience are your superpowers. Don’t ever let anyone make you feel less for that,” he said.

As an LSE assistant professor, he interacts with international students daily. “I tell my students, what you’re doing is hard. But it’s also extraordinary. You should be proud.”

At the Annual Meeting of Council held on May 22, Councillor Imam Haque was also appointed deputy chair. Together, they represent a milestone in representation and diversity: two Bengalis from Kolkata at the helm of one of London’s most multicultural boroughs.