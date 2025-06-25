‘With technique, not muscle’: How kettlebell lifting helped a 28-year-old flip the script

In 2017, Danish Naushad was training for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and following standard hypertrophy routines at a modest Kolkata gym. It was there that a chance encounter with a little-known piece of equipment — a kettlebell — set him on a path he had never imagined.

“A trainer named Saikat introduced me to it. It was kept in a dusty corner. We started with swings, and I found it refreshing, different,” said 28-year-old Danish.

Kettlebell: The unseen sport

Kettlebell lifting — or Girevoy Sport as it’s known in Russia — is an endurance-based strength sport. Unlike Olympic weightlifting that focuses on one-rep max lifts, kettlebell events run for 10 minutes or more, demanding relentless reps without setting the weight down.

Danish Naushad practicing at his home gym

“You need technique, lungs, and legs — not just muscle. That’s what people don’t understand,” Danish explained.

From NDA dream to a new calling

Danish was on track to join the NDA but couldn’t pursue it due to personal reasons. He fell into depression and briefly left home. But his family pulled him back — and his gym community, too. “My gym owner said, why not go ahead with fitness? That changed my life.”

He became a certified trainer under NASM (National Academy of Sports Medicine) and began coaching clients worldwide. Danish is also a certified strength training specialist under ISSA (International Sport Sciences Association). He reinvested his earnings into his athletic journey — even selling his dream Kawasaki Z900 to build a home gym.

Early Failures and the Ego Check

Danish’s raw strength took him through his first competitions, but failure at a 2018 state meet — where he only received a participation certificate — deeply affected him. “That shook me. I was overconfident, relying only on my shoulders.”

Danish built his home gym by selling off his dream bike, a Kawasaki Z900

That humbling led him to coach Arnab Sarkar, a pioneer of the kettlebell sport in India. “From 2019, real training began. I learnt that patience and technique matter more than brute strength.”

National records and online competitions

Danish’s breakthrough came in 2020 with a national record of 155 jerks using double 16 kg bells. When Covid hit, he embraced the new normal — online competitions.

“We hosted the world’s first online kettlebell championship from India. Judged live over video calls. Over 100 athletes joined. It kept the sport alive.”

Setbacks and redemption

In 2022, a missed visa meant he couldn’t compete at the IGSF (International Gira Sport Foundation) World Championship in Greece. But luck turned when the IUKL(International Union of Kettlebell Lifting) hosted a world event in Delhi later that year. Danish won bronze — his first world medal.

From missing a tournament due to visa issues to securing gold at the next, Danish's story is an inspiring one

He followed that up with an emotional win at the 2024 IKMF (International Kettlebell Marathon Federation) World Championship in Denmark, clinching gold in the double pentathlon — an event he hadn’t prioritised. “I was shocked. I was going to the washroom and heard my name being called.”

Spain 2025: Against the odds

Preparing for Spain’s 2025 IKMF Championship, Danish dropped nearly 8kg in weight and doubled down on training. He lifted 52 reps in the 40 kg event — a personal best, finishing fourth against heavier European lifters.

Danish posing with his most recent gold won at Spain's IKMF Championship 2025

But once again, it was the pentathlon — the side event — where he struck gold. “The event I didn’t bet on gave me the biggest reward. It’s always like that.”

Kettlebell in India: No support, all heart

Despite multiple international medals, Danish receives no government support. “There’s no funding, no recognition. We pay for our own visas, travel, gear.”

He dreams of a future where kettlebell lifters are backed by the government like in Russia — where athletes are promoted in the army or railways for their achievements. “Here, we don’t even get a pat on the back. But we keep going.”

Training the next generation

Danish now coaches aspiring athletes, including those who can’t afford international travel. “I’ve taken athletes to nationals on my own dime. One under-60 kg lifter I train could be among India’s best.”

He sustains himself as a full-time online coach, training clients across the US, Mexico, and Canada via Zoom. “I do assessments, build personalised programs — some people just have a rope or dumbbell at home. I make it work.”

Faith, focus and Bernabeu dreams

Danish credits his spiritual journey — one that deepened post-Ramzan in 2024 — for helping him stay grounded. “I pray before every event. Not to win, but to not come back sad. That matters more.”

Danish has his gold winning jersey from Denmark framed. His idol is Cristiano Ronaldo and being able to see Real Madrid's stadium was a dream come true for him

In Spain, he fulfilled a childhood dream — visiting Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium. “The quote I remember is, ‘The jersey can be stained with blood, sweat, and mud — but never with shame.’ That’s how I see my Indian jersey too.”

The road ahead: Hungary and beyond

Next stop: Hungary, for the IKMF World Championship in November 2025. For now, he’s training without a coach — building his own programs and aiming to hit CMS (Candidate for Master of Sport) and then MSWC, the highest global kettlebell rank.

“We dream of beating a Russian in Russia one day,” he says with a smile. “That’s the moment we’ll know we’ve done something.”

A final word

Danish has made his aspirations clear and he hopes backing will come at some point in his career

Eight years into his journey, Danish Naushad still doesn’t consider himself accomplished. “When I win a world medal under the Indian flag — with government recognition — only then will I say I’ve made it.”

Until then, the man from Kolkata will keep lifting. Not just weights — but the hopes of a sport still struggling for a place under India’s sporting sun.