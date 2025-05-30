‘It’s more than a profession, it’s a purpose’: How young women see the first female NDA graduates

On May 29, 2025, the National Defence Academy (NDA) witnessed a landmark event after its first batch of female cadets graduated from the prestigious academy. Just four years after the Supreme Court opened the doors of the NDA to women, in July-August 2022, as part of its 148th course, the first batch of 17 women cadets (out of a total of 339 cadets) are ready to take their place in the armed forces, shattering long-held gender barriers in one of India’s most elite institutions.

Division cadet Shriti Daksh etched her name in history books as she became the first female cadet to receive the Silver Medal and Chief of Air Staff Trophy for securing first rank in the B.A. stream.

To understand how this milestone is inspiring young Indians, My Kolkata asked six young women from Kolkata two questions: How do they feel about the NDA’s first women cadets batch graduating, and would they consider a career in defence.

Their responses offer a window into a generation reshaping how they see service, identity, and ambition.

‘These cadets will serve as role models’

Shrestha Chakraborty

Yes, I am aware of this historic moment, and it makes me feel incredibly proud. These cadets aren’t just achieving personal success — they're setting an example for the nation. It’s a bold step toward greater gender inclusivity in India’s armed forces, and it sends a message that courage and leadership have no gender.

I find the Air Force especially fascinating — the idea of flying, commanding the skies, and serving your nation from above is exciting. While I personally feel more drawn to science and research, this development inspires me. It shows that women can aspire for any role, even in fields once closed to them.

— Shrestha Chakraborty, 18, 1st Year, Scottish Church College

‘It’s not just a job, it’s a calling’

Anushka Rawat

The news of female cadets graduating from NDA gave me goosebumps. It’s incredibly motivating to see women push past boundaries in one of the most disciplined and respected institutions in India. These cadets are not just making history—they’re showing us what’s possible.

Serving in the defence forces has always been my dream. I’ve imagined wearing the uniform since childhood. The Air Force, in particular, draws me in. There’s something thrilling about being in the sky, making split-second decisions, and protecting your country. It’s more than a profession — it’s a purpose. I’d be honoured to serve in that way.

— Anushka Rawat, 17, 12th Graduate, Auxilium Convent School

‘Determination can break barriers’

Koushani Daw

I actually didn’t know about it until recently, but when I heard about it, I felt genuinely moved. Seeing women graduate from such a male-dominated institution shows how much progress we've made. It’s the kind of story that reminds girls like me that ambition and hard work can open any door.

I’m very interested in joining the Indian Air Force. I love the mix of discipline, skill, and advanced technology. The idea of flying high-tech aircraft, while also serving the nation, excites me. It’s not just about thrill — it’s about making a meaningful difference and constantly growing through challenges.

— Koushani Daw, 17, 12th Pass Out, Aditya Academy Secondary

‘Flying, strategy, and speed—that’s fascinating’

Suhani Bose

Yes, I’ve heard about the NDA’s all-female batch and I think it’s a turning point. These young women have proven that with courage and commitment, even the most demanding spaces can evolve. Their success shows that women belong wherever excellence is required.

While I admire the armed forces deeply, I know that it demands a lot — physically, emotionally, and mentally. That said, if I were to choose a branch, the Air Force would be my pick. The combination of aviation, precision, and speed is fascinating. I see it as the ultimate test of skill and focus — and that’s something I value deeply.

— Suhani Bose, 18, 12th Graduate, Pramila Memorial Advanced School

‘I’d love to serve in a military medical unit’

Rajoshree Banerjee

Yes, I came across the news and I think it’s amazing. The idea that women are now fully part of the NDA is something I never thought I’d see happen so soon. It’s a powerful reminder that times are changing and that young women can aim for roles once reserved only for men.

Though I’m pursuing nursing, I’ve always thought about how healthcare fits into the world of defence. Soldiers need medical professionals too — especially in emergencies and remote operations. If I had the opportunity, I’d love to serve in a military medical unit. The Navy appeals to me most because of its humanitarian missions and the sense of discipline that comes with life at sea. It would be a way to serve both as a nurse and a patriot.

— Rajoshree Banerjee, 19, 1st Year, Charnock Healthcare Institute

‘This symbolises progress, not just for the armed forces, but for society’

Dibyashree Sen

Yes, I’m aware of the NDA’s historic moment, and it fills me with pride. It’s more than a military achievement — it’s a sign of social change. For so long, institutions like these were seen as out of reach for women. Now, these cadets are rewriting the script.

I’ve always had a fascination with aviation and would absolutely consider joining the Indian air force. It’s a path that demands excellence and rewards dedication. I think the lifestyle, the training, and the service would help me grow in every way. Serving your country from the skies—what could be more empowering?

— Dibyashree Sen, 12th graduate, Auxilium Convent School