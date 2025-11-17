‘I was born to be on stage. Everything else was a detour’: Musician, comedian and creator Sanaea Bubber

When Sanaea Bubber walks into a room, there’s an instant sense that the evening will tip between confession and comedy, melody and mischief. It reflects the artistic space Bubber has carved for herself — one where music, humour and content creation meet without notice. At 31, the Mumbai-born musician, comedian and creator is touring India for the first time with her ‘That’s What She Said Tour’, and Kolkata has already charmed her into imagining a life here within hours of arriving.

The long path back to music

Sanaea’s story stretches back to childhood, somewhere between her grandfather playing The Sound of Music at home and her realisation that the stage felt more like home than anywhere else. “My granddad introduced me to The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins and Andrea Bocelli. That’s where the pull began,” she recalled.

But, like many Indian children with artistic ambitions, she took what she calls “the scenic route.” She studied literature, then media and advertising, and even worked in business development. “I always knew that wasn’t what I wanted. I was born to be on stage,” she said. Her parents wanted her to secure degrees before chasing dreams. “I agreed — reluctantly,” she laughed.

Nearly two decades passed before she finally moved to the UK for a Master’s in music performance during the chaos of Covid. “It was weird to have that kind of degree happening online,” she said. With barely a class a week and no real outlet, she turned to Instagram, making short, witty songs about everyday absurdities. They were funny, relatable — and unexpectedly viral.

Music, comedy and everything in between

Sanaea is clear that her creativity refuses to be boxed in. “I don’t think I would ever be satisfied with just music or just comedy,” she said. “I try to amalgamate both — write songs that are comedic or involve audiences and improvise.”

Improvisation has become second nature. Street performances across Europe taught her to embrace spontaneity. “On the streets, you do your thing and whoever wants to stop can stop. Whoever wants to tip can tip. Whoever wants to bring you a gin and tonic can bring you a gin and tonic,” she laughed.

Behind the freewheeling vibe lies serious discipline. “I like working under pressure and working alone,” she admitted. “I give myself a deadline every day. Make a video by 2pm and go busking at 5pm. That’s my life in Lisbon.”

Lisbon has also opened new doors. Writing original music — something she once feared — now feels natural. “A venue owner once told me I needed a one-and-a-half-hour set. I said I had one song. But if he gave me a deadline, I’d give him an entire show. We pulled it off.” That show has since evolved into her India tour.

A performer who pulls the audience in

Kolkata was one of the stops on ‘That’s What She Said’, giving the city a glimpse of a performer whose presence doesn’t demand attention — it attracts it. Her sets revolve around interaction, charm and improvisation. During the title track, she sings lines and the audience gleefully responds, “That’s what she said,” turning the room into a playful jam session.

There is a natural ease to how she fills a space. Her humour and music co-exist effortlessly, keeping the mood light, bubbly and fun. She grips the audience not with theatrics but with invitation, folding them into the moment until everyone feels essential.

Looking ahead without borders

Sanaea’s artistic future feels open and unconfined. She joked that it might be too late to learn Indian classical music, but is excited by the idea of fusing genres. “I love the thought of Western jazz and funk infused with Indian instruments,” she said, recalling a recent set with a Carnatic violinist that transformed her sound.

Stand-up comedy feels uncertain, but improvised comedy feels instinctive. Music remains the anchor. “Whether it’s a big venue or a small intimate one, I just want to perform and be on stage. That’s my end goal and I’m working backwards from there. This tour is the beginning.”

Kolkata, with its colour, chaos and warmth, has given her a vivid taste of what performing in India can look like. She barely explored the city, yet it already won her over.

Sanaea Bubber travels with a guitar, a sense of humour and the hope that at least one person in the room will snap along, clap along or shout back a punchline. One person always does — and then, like magic, everyone else follows.