‘Blood Man of north Bengal’: This Kolkata cop goes above and beyond the call of duty

“After my sister died from a fire, I visited Belur Math as a trainee for Kolkata Police. There, I read a quote by Swami Vivekananda that said, ‘Leave a mark as you live, do not lead a selfish life’. That was the turning point in my life,” said Bapan Das, assistant sub-inspector, Special Branch, Kolkata Police.

Beyond the jungle, the wildlife, and the tea estates of north Bengal, there are real-life crises that affect people in their everyday lives. A resident of Siliguri, Das got his job at Kolkata Police when he was 19.

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“There are no blood donation camps in the tea gardens I was born in. I decided something had to be done. I got a diploma in social work from Jadavpur University, and returned to my village to spread awareness about blood donation among the tribal communities,” said Das.

“I save the phone numbers of all new acquaintances along with their blood type in my mobile. I have collected around 8,000 phone numbers till now, and all of them have given blood at least once,” said Das.

The 'Wall of humanity' at Baranagar metro station, set up by Das

Das’s motto is to drive home the message that not all police personnel are bad or corrupt.

“I arrange blood-donation camps only for government hospitals. I have never worked with a private hospital. I have helped 2,750 people get wheelchairs, hearing aids, tricycles, and crutches. This has all been started from 2017,” says Das.

All the social work Das does has been funded by donations from government officials, common people, and a registered society website.

In north Bengal, Das runs ‘Bine Poishar Bajar’. In Dunlop, he runs ‘Manobotar deowal’. These are places people can donate their old clothes, and the less privileged can take what they want.

Das donates wheelchairs to the elderly at a camp in north Bengal

“When the collection from these spaces are abundant, I distribute them in the Sundarbans as well. I never arrange meetings for these campaigns, I just reach a place and help the locals. I don’t ask for money from anyone, and a portion of my monthly wages is used for all this work,” said Das.

Das has now received an emergency blood service ambulance from Oil India. The service is free of cost to all patients experiencing an emergency and runs across the whole of north Bengal.

“I have named the car Blood Man, and it has all the facilities to give blood to the patients on the go,” said Das.

Das at one of his donation camps

“From political leaders to government officials, everyone has helped me in these campaigns. Everyone knows what I do, and encourages me every step of the way,” added Das.

Kolkata Police has also feted Das with social awards and recognition for his work.