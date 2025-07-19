Spa, meditation, journalling, travel – The alternate ways young adults are healing today

Alternative healing covers a broad spectrum of techniques and practices that go beyond conventional medicine and therapy. From meditation and spa treatments to creative arts and music therapy, these alternative methods encourage approaches that foster wellness and inner peace.

“Alternative healing is a gamut of practices to relieve pain – emotional or physical. These healing methods are not ‘the medicine approach’, but its an alternate method, involving more traditional and cultural ancient practices — like mind-body balance achieved through yoga. Similarly, reiki is healing with positive energy, meditation is used for healing from pain, stress, etc,” said psychologist Saloni Priya.

Today, Gen Zs and young adults are turning to alternative healing techniques due to their reduced side effects, lower costs in some cases and the personalised care they offer.

“People suffering from lifestyle disorders such as stress, anxiety, depression, diabetes are choosing alternative healing methods. For many, the goal is to reduce medication, using alternative healing methods,” explained Priya.

She also reflected on the different methods of alternative healing, which are becoming increasingly popular in India.

“There are many kinds of therapy available and the kind you need is dependent upon what you’re hoping to heal within yourself and what your lifestyle is like. Alternative healing therapies give you gain over a period of time, so it's very critical to see how it fits in your routine, timeline, job demands, other engagements. They are not a quick fix, also they do not give you immediate results, so trying any of them should be given time — at least a few weeks to a few months depending on what you need to heal,” she explained.

Meditation, massage and spa treatments

Teenagers and young adults often meditate at home or retreat to a quiet and peaceful spot that helps them disconnect. Some prefer visiting meditation centres where they are guided by a guru. Similarly, massage and spa sessions help them unwind — whether after a long week or during emotionally challenging times. The physical relaxation often translates into emotional release and relief.

Recently, Instagram was flooded with reels of a Korean head spa in Kolkata, which seeks to promote scalp health, blood flow and hair texture.

Videos of a wellness cafe, located in Rajarhat, are also going viral.

“I visit spas or massage centres after a long work week, or if I’ve been in a fight with my loved ones. In other words, when I feel drained both physically and emotionally. These sessions — massages and spa — help me gather my thoughts and cool down. It’s almost spiritual for me, a kind of purgation. It’s so good to empty your mind of all worries and grievances for a while,” said Shalini Nayak, a 25-year-old solutions consultant.

For 25-year-old Aritro Dey, who works in client servicing at an advertising agency, meditation takes on a different form — it is about observation and self-reflection. He finds peace in taking long bus rides or using other forms of public transport, all the while introspecting and observing — the people, the places, the noise — seeking calm in the chaos.

Some spa and massage centres also make use of acupuncture (an ancient Chinese medicine practice involving the insertion of thin needles into specific points on the body to stimulate energy flow and promote healing) and reiki (a Japanese technique that involves the practitioner channeling energy through their hands to promote relaxation and healing).

“Reiki is all about energy — an energy that flows through our body. To truly recognise and harness it, one needs guidance from a master,” explained Reiki practitioner Priyanka Saha. “Reiki is often used by individuals with heart conditions or those struggling with anxiety,” she added.

Aromatherapy (the use of essential oils extracted from plants to promote physical and psychological well-being) is also used at some centres.

Yoga and exercise

Yoga and physical exercise improve physical health, which in turn boosts mental well-being Shutterstock

Yoga and physical exercise are scientifically proven to release endorphins, which are the body's natural mood elevators and pain relievers. They also improve physical health, which in turn boosts mental well-being. “I like to go for a walk, work out and shed some sweat,” said Swagatam Guha, a 25-year-old UPSC aspirant.

“When times are stressful or I’m not feeling right, I usually go for a walk or run in the neighbourhood. It diverts my mind. I talk to myself during this time and it helps me calm down,” explained Bibek Dutta, a 25-year-old advocate.

Travelling

Travel offers an escape from the monotony of daily life, helping reduce stress hormone levels and offering a much-needed mental reset Shutterstock

Some researchers claim that travelling has the potential to trigger the release of mood-boosting neurotransmitters. Even a short solo trip can leave one feeling rejuvenated and relaxed. Similarly, there are people who find peace in driving, or riding a bike. At its core, travel offers an escape from the monotony of daily life, helping reduce stress hormone levels and offering a much-needed mental reset. It can also broaden perspectives and foster a more positive outlook on life.

“When I’m feeling low, I find comfort in riding my bike to clear my mind and reconnect with the world around me,” said Ayush Shaw, a 25-year-old senior auditor.

“On days when I’m feeling low or mentally drained, I like to step out and travel — even if it’s just a short solo trip or some casual cafe hopping in the city. Changing the environment really helps me shift my mindset,” states Shalini Nayak, a 25-year-old consultant.

Music therapy and the creative arts

Music and the creative arts offer a wide range of outlets for emotional release and cognitive gratification Shutterstock

Music and creative expression play a vital role in emotional healing. They encourage self-reflection, reduce stress, and help individuals connect with their inner thoughts. From watching films and listening to songs to journalling, reading, painting and diary-writing — the creative arts offer a wide range of outlets for emotional release and cognitive gratification.

“I console myself thinking that whatever bad, messy, underwhelming thing is happening, it is for a reason. It’s a part of life and will be over soon. Thinking about Tagore and listening to some of his compositions help a great deal. Je Keho More Diyechho Dukh, Amar Nikhilo Bhubono Haralem, Amar Mon Cheye Roy Mone Mone and Kon Aalote Praaner Prodip are some of my personal favourites,” said Sayan Dutta, a 25-year-old English and music teacher.

“What I find calming is writing something out, be it an academic article or anything else or doing some colouring since I am bad at drawing, so I resort to colouring in the children's colouring books and at times listening to music does help,” said Dishari, a 24-year-old guest lecturer and independent researcher, who has been diagnosed with depression, general anxiety disorder and Kleine Levin Syndrome.

For Sushmita Saha, a young content writer, solace lies in cooking after a long day, while Saba Hussain, a 27-year-old teacher takes to painting, sketching and journalling for emotional recuperation.

Even teenagers find themselves drawn to music therapy and the creative arts for relaxation. “When I am feeling low, I listen to music with a cup of tea or sit with my mother,” said 13-year-old Debtullya Das.

“When I am feeling unhappy, I talk to my mother or my best friend. However, when they are not available, I like to write poems or stories,” said Teeasha Khastgir, a 14-year-old student.