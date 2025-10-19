This Bhoot Chaturdashi, meet the many ghosts of Bengal and their foreign counterparts

Bhoot Chaturdashi, observed a day before Kali Puja, is a night deeply rooted in Bengali folklore and superstition. It is believed that spirits walk the Earth as families light 14 lamps to ward off evil. Over time, stories of Bengal’s famous ghosts — from sorrowful Shakchunnis to the cunning Pishach – have become a part of the local legend.

Interestingly, these spectral figures also find echoes in cultures across the world, from Ireland’s Banshee to Arabia’s Ghoul. So, this Bhoot Chaturdashi, we take a fun look at how Bengal’s spirits connect with their global counterparts, proving that fear has no borders.

Shakchunni vs Banshee

Shakchunni, derived from Shankhachurni (conch shell bangles worn by married Bengali women), are ghosts of married women who died tragically. You can identify them by the shell bangles on their wrists. Folklore says they mourn in grief and may possess other married women.

Similarly, Banshees in Irish folklore are female spirits whose mournful wails foretell a death in a family. Ever heard someone’s laugh compared to a Banshee’s? Now you know why.

Mechho Bhoot vs Rusalka

For a Bengali, it’s almost impossible not to love fish – and this particular ghost is no exception! According to Bengali folklore, Mechho Bhoot, derived from the term ‘Maach’ (fish), essentially lives near village ponds or lakes due to their love for fish.

On the other hand, Rusalka is a water spirit or nymph from Slavic folklore, often defined as the drowned souls of young women or unbaptised children, who wander around lakes and rivers. Only exception from Mechho? Rusalka might not have mastered the art of deboning the fish.

Daini vs Witch/Hag

In Bengali folklore, the Daini is a feared and misunderstood figure, often wrongly accused of bringing misfortune. This character is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Dakini’.

Unlike her Western counterpart, the witch or hag, who was typically hunted and burned by villagers for alleged supernatural powers, the Daini’s origins and story are rooted in local traditions and superstitions.

Skandhokata vs The Headless Horseman

You might think, “Wait, is this the nearly headless Sir Nicholas from Harry Potter?” But hold your horses. Unlike Nicholas, this ghost has no head — lost in an accident — and now roams in search of one. Remember the name: Skondhokata.

On the other side of the world, an Englishman roams on a snowy night on his horse. A decent-looking gentleman, indeed! But wait, it seems like this man is also missing a head. Presenting to you — the Headless Horseman!

Pret Atma vs Hungry Ghost

Tormented, restless, and trapped due to a sin or attachment, a Pret Atma is a disembodied ghost who suffers even after death with desires or cravings that remain unfulfilled during their lifetime.

Similarly, hungry ghosts, derived from Buddhist and Chinese folklore, represent spirits suffering from extreme and unappeasable desire and greed. A tough competitor indeed!

Pishach vs Ghoul

Malevolent, flesh-eating and gory demons, Pisach is derived from Hindu and Buddhist folklore. They are considered very dangerous, are said to haunt places like cremation grounds, and can become invisible or assume different forms.

According to Arabic folklore, Ghoul thrives on fear, filth and flesh. This spirit roams around and feasts on corpses in the desert. The spooky part? These two might belong to two different terrains, but have a similar midnight appetite.