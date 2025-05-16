Sparkle without splurging: Where to find bridal jewellery for rent in Kolkata

Wary of spending a fortune on bridal jewellery you’ll wear just once? In Kolkata, a growing number of brides are choosing to rent their wedding jewellery instead of breaking the bank buying it. From heirloom-style Kundans to sleek modern pieces with American diamonds, some stores in the city, and some pan-India websites, now offer stunning bridal jewellery for rent at a fraction of the purchase cost. Whether you're looking for a complete bridal set or a few statement pieces, My Kolkata has curated a list — featuring both online and offline options — to help you find the perfect piece(s) for your big day.

Date the Ramp, Kolkata

Located at DN Mitra Square in Bhowanipore, Date The Ramp Kolkata offers an extensive selection of bridal jewellery for rent. From stone-studded chokers to layered ornate necklaces, statement danglers and maang tikka, you’ll find the perfect pieces to complement your special day.

Prices start at just Rs 200 for delicate studs, with elaborate gemstone-studded sets available for rent at Rs 500 and upwards. Premium options priced at Rs 1,000 and above are also available for those seeking extra sparkle.

According to their website, no security deposit is required. You can reserve your chosen pieces by paying a 10% non-refundable booking fee. The remaining amount is payable only after the jewellery has been altered, delivered and tried.

Kolkata Glam Rental

Looking to shine on your big day without breaking the bank? Kolkata Glam Rental — an affordable Instagram store — offers a vast collection of bridal and semi-bridal jewellery available to rent at prices as low as Rs 1,200. From Bollywood-inspired accessories to one-of-a-kind designer pieces, it is your chance to dazzle in style — minus the splurge. To book, simply drop them a DM on Instagram.

Little Fingers Jewels

Explore over 400 jewellery options, from gold-plated sets to stone-studded Kundan pieces at Little Fingers Jewels. The collection includes Victorian-style jewellery, American diamond statement accessories and traditional Kerala sets — all available for rent. Based in Chennai, Little Fingers Jewels offers nationwide shipping. Their website features user-friendly filters to browse by price or accessory type. Rent any set above Rs 5,500 and you can receive complimentary items like bangles, nose pin, jada billai, ear chain and ring.

Krishya Bridal Collections

Kundan sets, chokers, hip belts, stone jewellery — the options are endless here. This Tamil Nadu-based store offers jewellery for rent, starting at just Rs 600 per piece. Pan-India shipping is available, making it easy to access their collection from anywhere in the country. Full bridal sets can be rented for Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,500, while silver jewellery is available in the Rs 6,000-Rs 8,000 range. At Krishya Bridal Collections, customers can mix and match accessories to suit their look, and enjoy a 10% discount when renting two or more sets together. To book, WhatsApp the, at 8825904083 or visit their Instagram page.