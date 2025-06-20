Relax, rejuvenate, refresh: These yoga retreats treat body and mind

Breathe, stretch, and find your inner calm. What better way to celebrate the International Day of Yoga than by immersing yourself in a serene retreat? Whether you are a seasoned practitioner or just beginning your journey to mindfulness, these yoga retreats in and around Kolkata, and one in Sikkim, offer an escape from the urban chaos. From riverside ashrams to forest getaways, here’s where you can rejuvenate your body, mind, and soul.

Nature Cure and Yoga Centre, Joka

Nature Cure and Yoga Centre is a tranquil retreat for calming, detoxifying and rejuvenating your overworked body, mind and spirit. Located 30 minutes from Kolkata, this wellness escape offers therapies like mud packs, massages, yoga and meditation sessions, all in the midst of lush greenery. The proximity to the city makes it perfect for a short but effective break from the urban rush.

Address: Diamond Harbour Road, Konchowki, P.O. & P.S. Bishnupur, Joka, 24-Parganas (S), Pin: 743503

For reservations, call: +91 9674343400 / +91 9674169150

Vedic Wellness, Vedic Village, Rajarhat

Set within the luxurious Vedic Village Spa Resort, Vedic Wellness offers curated yoga and Ayurveda experiences designed to restore balance to your body and mind. With lush landscapes, peaceful water bodies and guided wellness programmes, this retreat is perfect for those who want to combine relaxation with authentic Vedic healing practices. Customised detox plans, Panchakarma therapies and yoga sessions are available here.

Address: Shikharpur, Rajarhat, Kolkata - 700135

For reservations, call: 098308 20427

Dhamma Gaṅgā, Khardaha

Dhamma Gaṅgā is the ideal retreat for those looking to explore the ancient practice of Vipassana meditation. Situated in Khardaha, this centre offers 10-day residential courses focussing on mental purification and self-awareness in a quiet, disciplined environment. Accommodation and meals are provided as part of the course, making this an immersive spiritual experience.

Address: Baro Mandir Ghat, Harish Chandra Dutta Road, Ramkrishna Pally, Sodepur

For reservations, call: 033 2583 3910

Dhyan Ashram, Konchowki, Diamond Harbour Road

Dhyan Ashram is a serene space dedicated to spiritual growth through meditation, yoga and self-reflection. The ashram offers programmes designed to enhance inner awareness and vitality. The peaceful setting away from the city’s chaos makes it a preferred destination for seekers of holistic wellness. Workshops and meditation camps are held throughout the year.

Address: Konchowki, Diamond Harbour Road, 24 Parganas (S)

For reservations, contact: dashram@gmail.com

Wellness Camp at Bamboo Retreat, Gangtok

Set in the lush hills of Gangtok, Bamboo Retreat offers a blend of yoga, meditation, forest walks and wholesome organic food. Perfect for those looking to escape the plains and embrace the crisp mountain air, the retreat offers tailor-made wellness programmes and healing therapies inspired by Sikkimese traditions. It’s a rejuvenating getaway amidst bamboo groves and panoramic views.

Address: 8H39+X22, Ranipool-Rumtek-Sang Road, Gangtok - 737135

For reservations, call: 099334 38258