Monsoon hair care tips: Stylist shares dos and don’ts to prevent hair fall and frizz

Sometimes it gets frizzy; sometimes it gets dry: analysing the pulse of our hair during the damp climate of Kolkata in the monsoon is a challenge of its own. Our mornings start with charting out which shampoo to use, which conditioner to apply, how frequently one must massage the scalp with oil, and what not.

Yet it’s not enough, as hair fall is frequent, itchiness prevails, and dandruff remains a constant companion. So what’s the solution? My Kolkata got in touch with stylist Jolly Chanda to know what works for proper hair care and what should be omitted from our daily practices during this period.

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Monsoon hair care: Dos

Monsoon calls for a routine that must keep the scalp clean, frizz-free and moisturised just sufficiently. Here’s what Chanda recommends.

Shampoo with a mild shampoo 2–3 times a week to remove rainwater, excess oil and grime.

Use a hair serum on the lengths to combat frizz and protect the hair cuticle.

Choose a serum based on your hair type (coarse, fine, brittle, chemically treated, etc.) after consulting a hairstylist.

If you have undergone keratin, hair Botox or other smoothing treatments, use sulfate-free and paraben-free shampoos.

Apply a DIY hair mask once or twice a week using aloevera, a few drops of rosemary oil and coconut oil. Keep the hair mask/oil on for about 30 minutes, then wash it off.

Maintain a healthy diet with leafy vegetables, bananas and dry fruits to support hair health.

Use a separate comb and clean it regularly.

Place a clean towel on your pillowcase if your hair is damp.

Use a zinc pyrithione-based shampoo if you have dandruff or fungal scalp issues.

Let your scalp breathe by changing your parting occasionally and keeping your hair open when you're at home.

Monsoon Hair Care: Don’ts

Avoiding habits that can worsen hair fall, scalp irritation and fungal infections during the rainy season is as important as following the right routine.