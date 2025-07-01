Shaping clay, finding calm: Where to learn pottery in Kolkata

Pottery, an ancient craft, is having a mini renaissance, becoming a mindful escape for many urban dwellers. Whether you are looking to learn a new craft or simply want to try something new, Kolkata offers several studios and workshops to get started with pottery. Here's where you can learn to shape clay and discover the therapeutic rhythms of pottery in the city.

Art Rickshaw

Art Rickshaw is a versatile art studio in south Kolkata offering pottery and sculpture classes for all ages. They offer flexible subscriptions or pay-as-you-go walk-ins.

Address: 49B, Hindustan Park Road

Timings: Monday to Saturday 11am-7pm (pottery on Wednesdays 5pm-7pm and Saturdays 4pm-6pm)

Price: Rs 600 per session; Rs 2,000/month for adults (4 classes)

Contact: +91 83358 55530

Jhap Art Workshops

Jhap Art offers immersive weekend pottery workshops led by multidisciplinary artist Barun Poddar. Learn wheel-throwing, hand-building, and the art of working with local clay in a community-driven atmosphere. Sessions are perfect for beginners and enthusiasts seeking creative flow and cultural connection. You’ll leave not just with handmade ceramics, but with a deeper appreciation for Bengal’s rich pottery heritage.

Address: 85, Banerjee Para Road, near Bakultala Rickshaw Stand, Paschim Putiary

Timings: Weekends (check their latest schedule on Instagram)

Price: Rs 1,500-2,500 per workshop (variable)

Contact: Barun Poddar +91 80161 13985

Chhobi-o-Ghor Art Gallery (COG India Art)

Chhobi-o-Ghor Art Gallery offers beginner workshops covering wheel-throwing and hand-building, with clay and tools supplied. Includes certificates and light refreshments.

Address: P384 Keyatala Lane, Golpark

Timings: Single-session workshop: Saturdays, 6pm-7.30pm

Multi‑day ceramics courses: Friday to Sunday, 6pm-8pm

Price: Rs 200 per session or Rs 6,000 for a 3-day course

Contact: +91 90073 86381

Pottery by Manjari Kanoi

Pottery by Manjari Kanoi is a cosy studio that provides personalised attention and conducts workshops for all ages. Choose between weekday adult lessons or weekend kids’ clay play sessions.

Address: 13A James Hickey Sarani, 7th floor

Timings: Kids (4-14 yrs): Saturdays 11am-noon, Rs 500/session

Others (15+): Mon/Wed/Fri 3.30-4.30 pm, Rs 500/session (One-on-one sessions also available)

Contact: +91 98300 30169

iOnearth Pottery

iOnearth Pottery is a terrace-based studio offering both wheel demonstrations and hand-building in a spacious, music-filled environment, with a boutique-art vibe.

Address: 28, Bidhan Sarani Road

Timings: Thursday to Monday 8am-11am; Weekends 9am-1pm (closed Tuesday to Wednesday)

Price: Rs 3,000 for eight classes/month

Contact: +91 98744 31804