Reel Republic: Instagram celebrates the spirit of India

It’s the 76th Republic Day, marking the day of adoption of the Constitution and the birth of our nation as a sovereign republic. The nation honours the brave men and women who fought for our freedom and also celebrates the spirit of unity, diversity, and democracy that defines our nation. For this edition of the Reels of the Week, My Kolkata hand picks trending reels that capture the essence of January 26.

Kolkata on Republic Day

The preparations for Republic Day in Kolkata begin a couple of days in advance. The landmark buildings are illuminated in the tricolour. Even the Howrah Bridge is decorated with lights. Content creator @behaya__ shares a reel showing The 42, Victoria Memorial and Howrah Bridge illuminated on the eve of Republic Day. The drone shots of the structures look magnificent! Check it out for yourself!

ADVERTISEMENT

Beauty of India

When it comes to the landscapes of the country, India has everything from the mountains to the sea. It is the only country that has an ocean named after it. India has deserts, islands, the Himalayas, and more. It has fast-moving mega cities and quiet villages. Popular travel vlogger @anunaysood, in his reel, has portrayed the natural beauty of the nation. He has highlighted how picturesque the nation is with its cultural and geographical diversity. If you are a travel enthusiast, check out the reel to see how many of these places have you been to.

Republic Day nostalgia

As children, days like Republic Day and Independence Day have always been special at school. The morning march and parades, cultural performances, making art and craft etc. are etched in our memories. The wait to receive sweets, laddoos and candies at the end of the Republic Day programme is also nostalgic now. Digital artist @indian_illustrator brings back the Republic Day memories of our childhood in a sweet reel.

Republic Day pinwheel

Besides the National Flag, the tricolour pinwheels can be seen rotating in the breeze on Republic Day and Independence Day. It is made by hand, where two sticks are bent into wheels and coloured paper strips are attached to it. For many of us, the pinwheels are also a part of our childhood memories. The heritage storyteller @maroofculmen went hunting for the makers of these pinwheels and narrated their story. Who are they? How is this ‘firki’ made? Know from this reel.

Red Road on Republic Day

The Republic Day parade on Kolkata’s Red Road is a treat to watch. Marches by the security forces, tableaux, performances by students, etc., make the parade truly special. The rehearsals go on for a month. This year, robot ‘mules’ were displayed for the first time in Kolkata. Getting an exclusive glimpse, My Kolkata’s lensman captured the essence of Red Road in a reel. Here’s all that went down this morning.