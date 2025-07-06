A survival guide to hangovers in your 30s — and remedies

If you are suddenly finding that a night of drinking leaves you groggy, bloated and plotting your retirement from social life, welcome to your 30s. The liver doesn’t bounce back like it used to, and neither does your gut, your skin, or your 8am alarm. But, before you start ghosting parties, know that hangovers can be managed. You just need to play smarter and be wiser.

My Kolkata gathered the wisdom of both party veterans and health professionals to bring you a guide to surviving the morning after — the 30s edition.

Hear it from the trenches

One anonymous party enthusiast, who calls herself “a realist with a social calendar,” swears by mixing ancient wisdom with modern hacks.

“Before drinking, I pop a Himalayan Party Smart and make sure I’ve eaten properly,” she says. “During drinking, it’s one glass of water for every drink. Soda-based cocktails are a no! Infusions taste better and don’t bloat you.”

Her ritual doesn't stop there. “Post-drinks, I have greasy food and two big glasses of water before bed. If I forget my Party Smart, I go for a Morning Fresh — I like the powdered sachets. And when I wake up, ORS is my best friend. I sip it throughout the day. It’s magic.”

So while your 20s may have relied on midnight Maggi and bravado, your 30s demand care, hydration, and a little electrolyte planning.

Morning after SOS — dietitians weigh in

Step one, according to the experts: rehydrate.

“Start the day by drinking plenty of water along with fluids like ORS or coconut water to prevent dehydration and maintain electrolyte balance,” advises Deepa Mishra, manager, Nutrition & Dietetics at Narayana RN Tagore Hospital, Mukundapur. “Have a light breakfast with complex carbohydrates such as multigrain toast, fruits, eggs, or oatmeal to restore energy and avoid oily and fried foods. Ginger tea can help relieve nausea and headache due to its anti-inflammatory properties, but avoid tea or coffee immediately upon waking, as they may worsen dehydration. Rest if the headache persists.”

Snack smart, not greasy

Ananya Bhowmik, nutritionist and dietician, and founder of Code Wellness, offers a nutrition plan that reads like your body’s apology letter to itself.

“Right after drinking or just before bed, if it’s not too late, drink at least one to two glasses of water and an electrolyte drink,” she says. “Coconut water is ideal. Have a small complex-carb snack like a banana with peanut butter or whole-grain toast to stabilise blood sugar.”

The next morning? Keep it light, smart, and nourishing.

For breakfast, complex carbs like oats or poha, lean protein like eggs or sprouts, and healthy fats like nuts and avocado are a good idea Shutterstock

“Warm water with lemon helps kickstart digestion and liver detox. Avoid caffeine if you feel nauseous, it’ll only make the dehydration worse. For breakfast, go for complex carbs like oats or poha, lean protein like eggs or sprouts, and healthy fats like nuts and avocado,” Bhowmik adds. “A good example would be oats porridge with banana, a handful of almonds, and coconut water.”

Also, add some liver love. Cruciferous vegetables, turmeric, garlic, moringa, and amla are your post-party allies. If you are tempted by greasy fried food, try to resist, as it will delay your recovery.

Plan your party

If 30 is the new 20, then your hangover is definitely the new flu. But that doesn’t mean you need to stop having fun, just have a strategy.

From popping a Party Smart before you head out, to skipping greasy food and guzzling coconut water the next morning, these small shifts can make your hangover shorter and your weekend longer.