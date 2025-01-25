Kolkata students list fundamental rights they would like Indians to have this Republic Day

As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day, Kolkata’s youth are thinking deeply about the rights that shape their lives. Freedom, equality, and justice are enshrined as fundamental rights in the Indian Constitution, but in today’s fast-changing and diverse world, there is more that can constitute fundamental rights. What are the rights that young people in the city wish were guaranteed to them? My Kolkata asked school and college students, and the answers were thought-provoking and inspiring. Read on...

Right to be happy

K. Adhyaa advocates for the fundamental right to happiness





“Imagine a world where governments don’t just chase numbers, but also care about our happiness. Governments in contemporary welfare states must prioritise helping people spiritually, emotionally and socially to promote holistic well-being; they cannot only concentrate on economic prosperity. Bhutan’s Gross National Happiness Index, for example, has established itself as a global standard for measuring the well-being of its people in areas including health, the environment, and cultural preservation. Happiness can also be successfully incorporated into governance, as seen by New Zealand's well-being budget, which allocates funds for environmental sustainability, child welfare, and mental health.

While some argue that existing provisions, such as Article 21 of the Indian Constitution (Right to Life and Personal Liberty), already encompass happiness, this view oversimplifies the issue. Happiness cannot be a by-product of other rights. It must be explicitly acknowledged to ensure that individuals are not only free to seek joy but are also supported in living fulfilling lives, provided their actions remain lawful and respect others’ rights. The case of Maneka Gandhi v. Union of India (1978), which led to expanding the interpretation of Article 21 to include the right to live with dignity, is a noteworthy illustration that raises the question of whether happiness is implicit. The court expanded Article 21, but it did not address happiness or emotional well-being, demonstrating how these concepts are frequently disregarded when left unspoken.”

— K. Adhyaa, Class XII, Modern High School for Girls

Right to personal freedom without judgement

Soumili Pal wants people to have the right to live life on their own terms without judgement

“The average Indian mind is a place of contradictions. An Indian lives in a society where men can freely relieve themselves in public, but a kiss is cause for public outrage and criticism; where it is acceptable to use obscene language in public, but a woman cannot wear what she chooses to without being questioned. This contradiction is birthed in a hypocritical and rigid mind that surrenders itself to societal norms — one that ridicules and shames acts of love while tolerating disregard for public hygiene and decency. The growth of India relies on a progressive chain of thought in society, which begins with the right to personal freedom without judgement. On this Republic Day, we must inspire those around us to advocate for love and expression of identity rather than conform to the conservative pre-existing structure, to uphold the values enshrined in our constitution.”

— Soumili Pal, Third year, Media Science, iLead, Kolkata

Right to healthcare

Sharjita Ganguly believes the right to healthcare should be a fundamental right

“Making healthcare a fundamental right in India would be transformative. It would ensure affordable, quality medical care for all, regardless of income, bridging critical gaps in access and infrastructure. Millions currently face financial crises due to medical expenses, while many are unable to access treatment due to high costs or lack of facilities. A constitutional guarantee would make sure that the government invests in public healthcare, improves infrastructure, and regulates hospitals and pharmaceutical industries. Beyond health, it would boost economic productivity, reduce poverty caused by medical expenses, and promote equality and justice. A healthier population means a stronger, more inclusive India.”

— Sharjita Ganguly, Class XI, Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar

Right to autonomy in life and death

Khushi Wadhwa advocates for people to have autonomy in making decisions for end of life care

“The debate over whether the right to die should be recognised as a fundamental right in India involves significant moral, legal, and ethical considerations. Article 21 of the Indian Constitution guarantees the right to life and the right to live with dignity. However, advocates of euthanasia argue that dignity should not only encompass life but also extend to death, particularly when individuals endure prolonged suffering.

The right to die should be recognised as a distinct constitutional right, separate from the right to life. While the right to life primarily focuses on the preservation of life, the right to die pertains to an individual’s autonomy over their death, especially in situations of prolonged, unbearable pain or mental distress. Recognising it as a separate right would emphasise the importance of personal freedom and dignity in end-of-life decisions, acknowledging that some individuals may choose death as a means to end their suffering.

The landmark judgment in Common Cause v. Union of India (2018) paved the way for recognising passive euthanasia and living wills. However, the scope of euthanasia laws in India remains narrow, as they predominantly cater to patients who are terminally ill, sparking further debate about the right to die in other contexts. People suffering from long-term, unbearable pain — whether from chronic illness, debilitating conditions, or severe mental anguish — deserve the autonomy to make decisions about their own lives and deaths.”

— Khushi Wadhwa, B.A. LLB, First year, St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata

Right to internet access

Access to the internet should be a fundamental right, says Pushpabibhor Dastidar

“One fundamental right that I think should be there in India is the right to internet access. This would help bridge the gap between the rural communities and the developed urban sector as it ensures that every individual is aware of the current world affairs, national politics, policies being implemented that would benefit them, and the rights they are entitled to. It serves as an instrument to guarantee their right to information and foster sustainable development, encouraging them to adapt to more modern practices and education programmes, helping their individual as well as collective growth as a community.”

— Pushpabibhor Dastidar, Class XII, G.D. Birla Centre for Education