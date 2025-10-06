Puja bonus: Festival brings bumper sales and footfall for Kolkata malls and eateries

Durga Puja 2025 brought a welcome windfall for Kolkata’s malls and food and beverage sector, as footfall surged despite persistent rain throughout the festivities. Kolkata’s Puja economy, pegged at over Rs 50,000 crore this year, got a major push from malls, restaurants and pubs. From buzzing food courts to crowded pubs, brands reported double-digit growth across categories during the five key days of festivities.

Footfall surge and food court boom

Acropolis Mall, located near prominent Puja pandals in Kasba-Bosepukur area, saw festive crowds pouring in to shop, dine and take shelter from the rain. “The four days of Puja saw a significant surge in our F&B section, with the cash registers ringing continuously as Puja revellers thronged the food court and fine-dining outlets,” said Subhadip Basu, corporate general manager – hospitality & mall, Merlin Group.

The mall recorded a 10-15 per cent increase in footfall compared to last year, accompanied by a proportional rise in sales. Tritiya to Dashami footfall stood at 2.09 lakh, while Sasthi to Dashami drew 1.31 lakh visitors. The food court clocked a 19 per cent growth over 2024, while fine-dining restaurants registered a similar rise. A standout performance came from Chillies, which alone crossed Rs 1 crore in sales in September 2025. Basu added that despite Puja falling in September this year, closely following end-of-season sales, retailer brands still reported double-digit growth.

The food court of Acropolis Mall

Record-breaking numbers

South City Mall, in the heart of south Kolkata and surrounded by popular pandals of Jodhpur Park and Jadavpur, reported record-breaking footfall and sales during the festival. “Durga Puja is more than just a festival in eastern India, it is the very heartbeat of our culture and economy. This year’s Puja season has been exceptional,” said Amit Kumar, executive director, South City Mall.

The mall’s lotus-themed Puja Mandap became a social media sensation and added to the festive draw. Kumar highlighted that this Puja has set new benchmarks, with overwhelming community participation and steady growth, reinforcing the mall’s role as a central festive destination.

Walk-ins and delivery split equally

For Kolkata’s restaurant chains, Durga Puja meant packed tables and buzzing delivery apps. Shiladitya Chaudhury of Oudh 1590, Chapter 2 and the newly opened Chaudhury & Company, which together run 18 outlets across the city, reported a 10 per cent increase in footfall compared to 2024. “Our revenue is equally distributed with 50 per cent coming from walk-ins and the other 50 per cent from food service aggregators like Swiggy and Zomato,” he said. While overall revenue grew, Chaudhury pointed out that aggregator commissions reduced margins compared to dine-in business.

Packed tables at Oudh 1590

Footfall up in cafes and pubs

At Flurys, the festive mood kicked in from Mahalaya itself. “Although the heavy rain on Dwitiya briefly slowed the momentum, true to Kolkata’s spirit, the city bounced back with unmatched energy and enthusiasm,” said Rajesh Singh, national head, Flurys.

Their eight Kolkata tea rooms, including Park Street, Salt Lake CF Block and Ekdalia, remained open 24x7 from Panchami. Navami saw the highest footfall. Flurys outlets in Siliguri, Darjeeling, Gangtok, Mumbai and Hyderabad also reported encouraging numbers. Overall, footfall for the brand increased by 15-20 per cent over last year. Most outlets offered Puja special menus and stayed open late into the night to cater to post-pandal-hopping crowds.

At Flurys, the festive mood kicked in from Mahalaya

For cafes PICO and Snacking, the festival brought a coffee buzz. “The city danced, the drums rolled, and our coffee found its way into countless hands and hearts,” said Prateek Didwania. Business was up at both our cafes by 15-17 per cent compared to last year.

The city’s pubs and party spots were packed throughout Puja, aided by big-screen screenings of the India-Pakistan cricket match on Sashti. At Five Mad Men, footfall rose by 15-20 per cent year-on-year. “Ashtami was the highest footfall day and the highest revenue generating day as well,” said creative head Veronica Roy. Despite Dashami’s dry day, overall revenues matched last year’s figures, thanks to the surge in crowds.

The bar’s mix of themed décor, live dhaakis, special cocktails, curated menus and diverse crowd — from corporates to college students — kept the Puja spirit alive. “Pujo paglami,” as Roy put it, was back in full swing.