The Indie family of Bentinck Street — an endearing tale of resilience and kindness

Anyone walking down Bentinck Street in central Kolkata is likely to notice a trip of brown Indie dogs napping in cartons. One might wonder about their cosy, albeit basic winter abodes. The story of two six-month-olds, both named Tiger, and their grandmum Lali is an endearing tale of resilience, like many such tales about Indies who live their lives on the street. The streeties were rescued by a shopkeeper on Bentick Street and he has been looking after the pups since birth. Their cartons have been placed by him to give them a warm spot for winter nights.

Kolkata, like most Indian cities, has a population of community animals including Indie Pariah dogs who spend their lives on the streets. On a walk from the ABP office on Prafulla Sarkar street, to look for a lunching spot, few My Kolkata reporters spotted the family of streetos who, despite their turbulent lives, greet every passing stranger with a smile and a joyful tail wag from their spot in front of Sanjiv Kumar Singh’s shoe store Boot Point.

ADVERTISEMENT

With temperatures dropping, cartons lined with hay and bedsheets make for a warm spot for Tiger and her family to curl up in the night Amit Datta

Kindness in difficult times

Running a humble shop in central Kolkata doesn’t afford Sanjiv any luxuries and he earns enough to take care of the family and keep the business running, yet Sanjiv does everything he can for these doggos, and has been a part of the puppies’ lives since their birth.

He told My Kolkata their story. “There was a litter of five puppies born about six months ago, but two of them died from disease and one was run over by a car. About three months back, the mother of the pups was killed by a drunk driver late at night.”

Keeping his emotions in check, he narrated the difficult life of this litter and their only other family member — their grandmother, who is an adult female who they have lovingly named Lali. “You can see only one puppy here and the grandmother. There is another puppy who was attacked by a large dog, which came from New Market side. It was sniffing the puppy and then suddenly bit the pup’s jaw so bad that it had separated and we had to rush her to the doctor,” he said.

On the vet’s advice, the young pup’s mouth had to be kept tied and she was put on a liquid diet and medicines until the jaw could heal and return to normal. Sanjiv has been providing very well for these pups — from medicines and food to the providing necessary funds for medical attention he has been doing it all himself.

After a gruesome attack by an adult dog, six-month-old Tiger is on a slow but steady road to recovery Debrup Chaudhuri

The two six-month-olds have both been named Tiger, possibly for their fighting spirit. Since the mother’s passing after being hit by an irresponsible drunk driver, grandma Lali has taken over the care of the little ones.

Gaur Hari Bera who stirs up chowmein and rolls from his fast-food cart on the footpath opposite the shop, has joined forces with Sanjiv to take care of the canine family of three females. “I give them food every day. From my stock of chicken, I boil some for them every single day,” he said, before adding to the story of the family. “The litter has one male pup, who was actually the healthiest pup of the litter, but the little one was also run over by a car in the early hours of the morning about a month and a half back.”

Winter struggles

As temperatures began to drop in the night during the winter months, keeping the pups and grandma warm became a concern for the caregivers. And that’s how the cartons came about.

“We have been making beds for them in these cartons for over two months now, and lots of passersby come inquiring about them. They also feed them from time to time. Some good samaritans have left their contacts with us saying they will help out with anything required,” said Sanjiv.

Shoe store owner Sanjiv Kumar Singh, and (right) fast-food seller Gaur Hari Bera have been looking after the dogs Amit Datta

The cartons are changed every day, he added. Some people had also provided sweaters for the streeties for winter. “Someone from ABP had come and given us a sweater. It was too big for the little one so we stitched it up to make it fit the pup,” he said.

Through the day when Sanjiv and Gaur are at their shops, the dogs are looked after by them, but what happens at night when the shops are closed? “I have a security guard who takes care of them at night. He gives them food or water whenever required. I don’t have a shed outside my shop so when it was raining we had made a makeshift tent for their cartons,” said Sanjiv.

Adopt don’t shop

Little Tiger is full of life — she wagged her tail, and wanted to nibble at the fingers of those playing with her with her tiny teeth. At just six months Tiger has been dealt a tough hand and overcome trauma, but will greet anyone who comes to pet her with joy filled eyes, and tail wags, so filled with excitement that she sometimes tumbles out of her carton.

Trauma and hardships have not dimmed the love and enthusiasm of this canine family

Stories like that of Tiger, Tiger, and Lali make it even more important to look after community animals the best we can, and consider adoption when looking for a furry companion in life. There are so many streeties, not just in Kolkata but across the country who could use a home and the familial bond you are willing to offer. While most people look forward to pedigree breeds, Indies can make just as fulfilling companions and pets. They are low maintenance, perfectly adaptable to the Indian climate, and just as smart, trainable, friendly and lovable as a pedigree breed.

If you want to help out Lali, Tiger, and Tiger, you can get in touch with Sanjiv Kumar Singh on 9831059590.