Nipah virus: What doctors say about pork consumption and bat exposure during an outbreak

As reports of Nipah virus infections surface, anxiety has travelled faster than facts. Two concerns dominate public conversations in Kolkata. Can eating pork lead to Nipah infection, and should people avoid areas with trees where bats live? Doctors say the answers require thought, not panic.

Can consumption of pork cause Nipah infection?

Doctors say that eating properly cooked pork does not cause Nipah infection. The virus, while capable of moving from fruit bats to pigs, does not survive high temperatures.

“No, properly cooked pork does not cause Nipah infection,” said Dip Narayan Mukherjee, consultant in clinical microbiology and infectious diseases at CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI. “The virus is sensitive to heat and is destroyed by thorough cooking. Human infection is not linked to eating well-cooked pork.”

Mukherjee explained that the real risk lies elsewhere. “The risk arises only through close contact with infected animals, such as handling sick pigs or exposure to their bodily fluids, not through consumption of properly prepared meat,” he said. “This is why food safety and cooking hygiene are important, but there is no advisory against eating pork.”

However, Joydeep Ghosh, consultant in internal medicine at Fortis Hospital, Anandapur, advised a more cautious approach during outbreaks. “Infected pork can be a potential source of Nipah virus transmission,” he said. “While thoroughly cooked pork significantly reduces the risk of infection, there is no definitive scientific evidence on the exact level of cooking required to completely eliminate this risk.”

He added that in many places pork may not be adequately cooked. “This increases the possibility of exposure. Therefore, it is advisable to avoid consuming pork during a Nipah outbreak,” Ghosh said.

Should people avoid places where bats live?

Kolkata’s leafy neighbourhoods and public parks are home to fruit bats, but doctors stress that this does not mean residents should stay indoors.

“People do not need to avoid public places or tree-covered areas just because bats are present,” said Mukherjee. “Casual proximity to bats does not cause infection. The risk comes from direct exposure to bat saliva, urine, or partially eaten fruits.”

Ghosh echoed the concern about environments contaminated by bat secretions. “Areas where bats are commonly found should be avoided, as bat body fluids and secretions are known sources of Nipah virus transmission,” he said, emphasising minimising direct contact rather than avoiding entire neighbourhoods.

What actually matters

Doctors advise avoiding fallen or partially eaten fruits, washing fruits thoroughly, maintaining hand hygiene and avoiding contact with sick animals. Medical attention should be sought if a fever is accompanied by neurological or respiratory symptoms.

“There is no need for panic or lifestyle disruption,” Mukherjee said. “Nipah does not spread through air, casual outdoor exposure or cooked food, and current cases remain limited and controlled.”