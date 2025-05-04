Leaf it to them: Five house plants that won’t break a sweat even in Kolkata’s summers

Summers in Kolkata are not for the faint-hearted. It’s the season of sultry madness, with the heat and humidity often getting on our nerves. Add to it the dry spells during May-June, and it’s a Herculean task to leave our cool air-conditioned rooms at home. But while our complaints see no end, some indoor plants love this tropical chaos, purifying the air and bringing freshness to our stuffy lives.

To help you beat the heat, My Kolkata has curated a list of five green buddies that don’t demand constant attention, and usher in those refreshing vibes that our home needs during summers. From the sleek Snake Plant to the elegant Peace Lily, here is a list of your future flatmates that are ready to power through the unbearable climate, even as the odd Kalbaishakhi washes over the sun-soaked streets.

Snake Plant: The night-owl of houseplants

The Snake Plant, aka Sansevieria, is the go-to choice for forgetful plant parents. It has a sleek appearance and doesn’t require constant care as its sword-like leaves store water. Even if your room gets too warm or the humidity makes your life difficult, these plants won’t care. Instead, they will bring about a cooling effect, filter toxins and produce oxygen even at night. If you are a night owl, then snake plants are your best friend. Place it on your computer desk or bedside table and let it watch over you as you sleep.

Aloe Vera: The one with the home remedies

If you have a gardening enthusiast at home — be it your mother or aunt — you must have gotten tired of them repeating the skin care properties of Aloe Vera every time you order a new facewash or moisturiser online. But, it goes without saying that this plant is like our grandmothers, who always have some home remedies for any eventuality present. Tear one of its thick, juicy leaves full of soothing gel and you can use it for moisturising, acne treatment, lightening dark spots, as well as for inflammation and calming irritated skin. A true-blue summer lover, Aloe Vera thrives in sunny spots, like on your verandah or windowsill, and only requires watering once in a while.

Peace Lily: Elegance in a pot

With its glossy green leaves and crisp white flowers, Peace Lilies add a touch of calmness to your life. Place them in bright, indirect sunlight and they will thrive. Besides their calming appearance, these flowers are also very moody and expressive — they droop when they need water and straighten up when their thirst is quenched. Although not as low-maintainance as Snake Plants, it is definitely worth the time and effort, as they are a perfect companion for your stuffy room in summers.

Pothos: The one lazy friend that brings you a lot of money (apparently!)

While growing up, we all heard from our elders that Money Plants or Pothos are lucky for households as they attract wealth and good luck. If you are a bookworm, then these plants with their heart-shaped leaves requiring only filtered sunlight will add a Pinterest-y touch to your bookshelves. Pair it with a Jade plant and you'll have a power-packed duo bringing prosperity and financial stability (as believed by many!) Whether it is the Golden, Neon or Marble Queen type, a plethora of Pothos are available in the market for you to decorate your room in your favourite minimalistic style.

Chinese Evergreen: The quiet soul in the corner

Chinese Evergreens are a common sight in most households — a staple green aesthetic that silently watches its hosts from corners in living rooms or staircases. Often overlooked, its beauty is underrated, even as it makes the house look more fuller and cleaner. It is undoubtedly one of the best indoor plants with low light requirements and artistically-patterned leaves. Even if you don’t check in daily, they will continue to purify the air, offering a fresh vibe to your room. If you water it only when the soil becomes dry, avoid overwatering and ensure the soil is well-draining, you’ll have a BFF that will be your silent cheerleader through thick and thin.