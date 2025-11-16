A hint of winter: As Kolkata cools, Instagram warms up to the season’s charms

There’s always a very special and heartfelt kind of comfort in the early chills of winter in and around Kolkata. Wrapped in a thin shawl, smelling faintly of nolen gur, and cocooned in the dense fog, whether in a secluded corner of a village or during the busiest rush hour, the breeze around us whispers gently, announcing the arrival of winter.

My Kolkata picks a few trending reels that perfectly capture the glimpses of the changing colours of the climate and tells us, ‘Winter is here’.

Winter stroll around Nandan and Maidan? Match made in heaven!

In her weekly ‘outing ideas’ vlog series, content creator Prasari Gain has chosen Nandan and Kolkata Maidan as the perfect spot for an afternoon outing on chilly days, which holds both comfort and a whiff of nostalgia. Also, in between sipping a cup of masala tea in Nandan and soaking up the afternoon sunlight in Maidan, one can make a quick visit to Birla Planetarium and St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Winter mornings look nothing short of a fairytale

Streetlights blur into warm halos, lone cyclists glide through the haze, and the city moves in slow motion, as if waking gently from a long, quiet sleep. Content creator and photographer Souvikk captured a montage of short glimpses from the early winter morning in Kolkata, almost like a whispered secret, wrapped in a dense, dreamy fog.

Kolkata’s own Sarojini Nagar for woollens

If Delhi has Sarojini Nagar, Kolkata’s got Wellington Street as its own winter shopping paradise! Take a stroll along the bylanes of Esplanade and you will discover this fashion island, boasting a varied range of flashy trench coats, tweed jackets, fuzzy sweaters, and Y2K pullovers, everything without digging a hole in your mind and pockets, as captured by content creator Sandisha Banerjee.

Winter in rural Bengal has a whole different vibe

Far away from the chaos and cacophony of Kolkata, the serenity of rural Bengal, captured through the lens of Nabajyoti Biswas, shows the comfort and stillness of winter mornings. The reel also captured the lives of artisans who produce jaggery amidst the dense fog.

‘Lep-kombol’ season is here!

Who's calling it winter and not ‘lep-kombol’ season? Meghdut Roychowdhury, Techno India Group’s executive director and founder of Make Calcutta Relevant Again, shared a heartwarming note about spreading blankets on the terrace, soaking up the warmth, and making winter mornings special — a sweet, nostalgic ritual that bridges us with our childhood with a swoosh of a chilly breeze.