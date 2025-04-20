It’s been a ‘sarsarahat, sansanahat’ week! Here’s more to Parineeti’s viral dialogue, with an Insta twist

This week has been a joyful whirlwind of sarsarahat, sansanahat, gudhgudahaat, and dagmagahaat madness looping all over social media — and it’s all thanks to Parineeti Chopra’s dialogue from Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), which has now turned into an iconic internet trend.

Originally delivered in Parineeti’s signature quirky style, the dialogue from the beloved romcom has made a comeback in 2025 — this time with an energetic remix.

The dialogue goes: “Meri body mein sensations hote hai. Pills unko control karte hain. Kaise sensations? Sensations jaise sarsarahaat, sansanahaat, gudhgudahaat, dagmagahaat, fararahaat, thartharahat, kapkakahaat, jhatpatahaat.”

Many users are loving the revamped version, saying it resonates with them more than ever. From creators doing performances on the eccentric beats of the new version to adorable pets making netizens go ‘wow’, My Kolkata brings you a trending list of some of the most innovative and hilarious reels that will inspire your creative mind to try something unique of your own.

The fun side of a medical student

Beyond the gruelling med school grind, content creator @elomelo_p showcases a life full of excitement. Joining the viral trend, the Calcutta Medical College student shares glimpses of her daily life, revealing a world beyond classrooms. From dancing at nightclubs to playing cricket, boat rides, and fun times with friends, she proves life is worth living beyond running from one classroom to the other.

Choosing a healthy lifestyle is the key mantra

What is the point of going to the gym every day? Well, content creator @swas2.0 believes the answer is nothing but a happy and healthy life as she pumps iron and sweats, channeling her inner Parineeti, putting a fun spin on the ‘sarsarahat, sansanahat’ trend.

Pills controlling your sensations? A dancer has a different answer

No matter how overwhelming the sensation or nervousness gets, just push past the gloom and let the rhythm take over. Content creator and dancer @kashishhhforreal twirled, tapped, and danced her heart out, infusing the ‘Sarsarahat’ trend with her own vibrant style. As she let her worries fade away, her movements exuded joy and freedom. Can all dancers relate to this?

Cat treats do the trick

Now, you haven’t thought that ‘Sarsarahat’ can only be relatable to humans and not felines? Well, the adorable cat @pookie.booo is not ready to let us take away the thunder of Parineeti’s viral dialogue, all by ourselves. He might seem a bit pissed off while nibbling a large amount of cat treats, but if Pookie Booo is here to slay, he will do it in his idiosyncratic way, bringing feline flair to the trend.

Fashion sensations? Bring it on

Can switching outfits bring energetic sensations to your body? Content creator @v_voguecloset gives us a big nod. This creator took up the trend and turned it into an ethnic lookbook, as she switches from the most elegant saris to lehengas, showcasing a kaleidoscope of colours and styles, effortlessly acing chic yet vibrant fashion. Each outfit change seems to amplify her energy, proving that style and enthusiasm go hand-in-hand.