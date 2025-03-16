Who’s going to be the reel winner of the IPL?

It’s cricket fever time, and despite India winning the Champions Trophy very recently, we are already waiting for the new IPL season to start on March 22. With six days left until the first match between RCB and KKR, are you up to date with what the teams are up to? If not, we’ve got you covered with this edition of the Reels of the Week.

Types of people on Holi, featuring the Knights

They are the champs and they have already begun their preparations to challenge for the IPL title once again. But that doesn’t mean they can’t have fun. Kolkata Knight Riders celebrated Holi in style at the team hotel, and this reel perfectly shows the types of guys you see on Holi. From the pichkari expert and the dhol master to the energetic dancer, we all have these guys in our own lives. Watch the reel and find out who matched your vibe this Holi.

Captain Ruturaj gets snappy

Usually, it’s the captain who poses for the camera, but it seems the roles have been reversed in the Chennai Super Kings dressing room. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ready to pose, but picked up the camera instead. Why would he do that and who could be so important that the captain himself got behind the lens to take the snaps? You won’t know until you watch the reel. So, check it out. We can give you a hint: How many days are there in a week?

Delhi Capitals’ captain announcement

Dilli ka captain kaun? That is what everyone wanted to know. From Abhijeet from CID to RJs on the radio, no one had the answer, but everyone wanted to know. New team, new season but no captain in sight? Well, KL Rahul knew the answer, but didn’t reveal the name. A left-handed batter, a left-arm spinner, a gun fielder — any guesses yet? Oh, and they often call him Bapu. Still don’t know? Well, he was crucial to India winning the Champions Trophy. If you still cannot guess, you need to watch this reel, because it is by far one of the best IPL captain announcements ever.

Can you catch the King?

Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, namumkin hain! Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve definitely heard this quote from Don. Well, Royal Challengers Bengaluru also have their ‘uncatchable’ King. As King Kohli gears up to don the number 18 for Season 18, the Bengaluru police and the RCB management were also waiting to catch a glimpse of the king. Instead, a crown arrived. So where was King Kohli? Find out from this trending reel.

Rajasthan Royal celebrate a pink Holi with Rahul Dravid

What do you do when your teacher has a broken leg and has to observe you playing Holi instead of joining in on the fun? In the Rajasthan Royals camp, it was a pink Holi in the pink city of Jaipur. While Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal had all the fun, they didn’t forget about their head coach. Rahul Dravid, who is nursing a broken leg, sat far away from the celebrations. But, the three Indian youngsters came and played Holi with him, and the reel is just too wholesome. Watch it now before the season starts.